'The Exorcist' Ekiyor Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor joins the cast of Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist.

Following his work on Mike Flanagan's The Life of Chuck; Chiwetel Ejiofor previously played Scarlett Johansson; he will work with the filmmaker again on the next iteration of The Exorcist, which will also star Jacoby Jupe and Diane Lane.

The Blumhouse-Atomic Monster-Morgan Creek-Universal production is scheduled to open in theaters on March 12, 2027. Cameras will be rolling soon in New York.

The film, written by Flanagan, is an entirely new story in the franchise, not a sequel to 2023's The Exorcist: The Believer.Flanagan is producing and directing through his Red Room Pictures banner.Oleksandra Magistro will also executive produce for Red Room Pictures.David Robinson is producing for Morgan Creek Entertainment.Blumhouse-Atomic Monsters' Jason Blum and Ryan Turek are creators and executive producers, respectively.

Ejofor was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor and won a BAFTA for his turn in 12 Years a Slave.He also starred in Doctor Strange, The Martian, Children of Men, American Gangster, The Man Inside and Love Actually.His recent credits for Netflix include Old Guard 2, Bridget Jones: Made of the Boy, and Venom: The Last Dance for Marvel and Sony.will appear in Children of Blood and Bone and A24's Backrooms.Ejifor made his directorial debut with The Boy Who Used Air, which premiered on Netflix.His second feature, Rob Pace, which he wrote, directed and starred in, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and received an NAACP Image Award nomination.His work on stage and screen has earned him an Olivier Award, Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.and received a CBE for services to drama.

