Cavs Can Now Enter Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes |Fear of the sword

The Cleveland Cavaliers added much-needed depth when they traded De'Andre Hunter for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis in a three-team deal.Perhaps more importantly, they opened up cap space for this season and next.It's now $13.9 million more than the second baseman, which makes him more than Lonzo Ball's trade from elimination.

Cavaliers have flexibility to make big plays before the NBA trade deadline

The Cavaliers can now fit into the Giannis Antetokounmpo competition.

The second apron prohibits teams from adding salary in trades.That means the Cavs can't send multiple players in a deal unless they fall under the second apron in the process.This has made it nearly impossible for the Cavs to enter trade negotiations for someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo thus far.

The Hunter job makes that an option.

Whether the Cavs want to trade for someone like Antetokounmpo is unknown.We do know that the Cavs are very active in trade discussions and may be willing to take a "home run swing."

Now, the Cavs can make their next offer to the Milwaukee Bucks, if they can find Lonzo Ball for a $10 million contract.

- Cavs trades: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, 2030 first-round pick, '31 first-round pick, '32 first-round pick

- Bucks channel: Antetokounmpo

- Cavs trade: Garland, Allen, Jaylon Tyson, '30 swap first round pick, '32 swap first round pick

- Bucks trade: Antetokounmpo

- Cavs Trade: Evan Mobley, Max Struss, '30 first round pick swap, '32 first round pick swap

- Trade Box: Antetokounmpo

It is unknown whether the Cavs or Bucks would be interested in such a deal.

If I were Milwaukee, I'd prefer the Cavs pick over anyone else offered, even if Jimmy Hoslam doesn't want to help one of Cleveland's two playoff teams.I mean, if you were a deer, what would you do with a trade around Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby or RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram?

That theoretically brings other big-name players into the trade discussion, but it's hard to justify moving a $40 million-a-year guy if Garland isn't worth leaving.

For example, the Cavs could trade Garland and Strus to the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen, but that would leave a huge hole in the balance sheet, which you'll have to fill in the next trade.The same happens if you want to target Domantas Sabonis.A $40 million-per-year player is unlikely to work with just Allen and a pivot, even if Ball isn't in the picture.

Likewise, trading LeBron James doesn't get any easier this offseason.The Cavs would likely have to consider trade restrictions and ship Garland away in such a deal before moving Schroder or Ellis.

Hunter trade would give the CAVS more space to make bargains this short term.In addition, some players who are not available now with Allen could get more after Allen's contract moves to about $ 30 million next season.

The Ellis-Schroder trade makes sense, but it could be the start of a busy trade season.We'll see if the Cavs make another big move before February 5th.