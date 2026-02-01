Grammy Awards 2026 predictions in each category

2026 Grammy winners predicted in every category: Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, SZA and more.

Awards Season Calendar (updated January 30, 2026): "Let God Sort Em Out" sounds like a fitting title for one of the nominees for Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammys.That sounds good in theory, but reading the Almighty's mind has proven difficult during the Grammy screening process.So mere mortals must take on the task of predicting who will top the four main categories across all genres.

In our own rankings, we see a race too close to call at three out of four.But even though Bad Bunny isn't traditionally a big favorite in the top categories at the Grammys, we have reason to bet that he'll take home a big prize on the February 1 CBS telecast...and he'll definitely win the Super Bowl a week later.

Read the latest Grammy predictions for select categories, plus in-depth analysis of the Big Four races: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

The final round of voting took place from December 12, 2025 to January 5, 2026, with the winners announced prior to the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony and the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, which will be televised on February 1. The ceremony will air on CBS and air on Paramount+, with Trevor Noah returning as host.

Album of the year

Bad Bunny - "I Should Have Shot More Pictures"

Justin Bieber - "Swag"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Man's Best Friend"

Clip - "Let God Sort It Out"

Lady Gaga - "Mayhem"

Kendrick Lamar – „GNX”

Leon Thomas - "MUTT"

Tyler, the Creator - "Chromakopia" Winner: Bad Bunny

Possible winners: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga It's really a three-way tie.

Here's why Gaga could win: She's been pretty bad and hasn't won any of the top four categories, and there's no doubt that people love "Mayhem."

But here's why Lamar won: The last time hip-hop was here was 22 years ago, when OutKast won. Lamar took the record and the song of the year last year, and since he can bring back this year's record this season, there will be a rush to ensure the sweep.

We're taking a wild turn and going with Bad Bunny.It's true that his last album wasn't even promoted, which under other circumstances would have made him a big hit this time around.But recently, the Recording Academy invited all Latin Grammy nominees to join the lineup.The exact number of new Latino-oriented voting members has not been released, but it represents a significant influx.This sudden change in member roles can be enough to tip the scales.

Record of the year

"Abracadabra" - Lady Gaga

"Anxiety" - Doechii

"APT."- Rose is Bruno Mars

"DtMF" - Bad Rabbit

"Luther" - Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"MAN" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Die U-Bahn" - Chappell Roan

"Wildflower" — Billie Eilish beat: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Can Win: Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga.As this year's front-runner overall, Lamar looks like he'll walk away with something in the top three categories, if not a sweep.The months-long reign of "Luther," enhanced by SZA's help, became the main venue for this to happen.The only potential speed bump is voter fatigue — some may have felt it wasn't good enough last year, and when "Not Like Us" won both the record and the song, it's time to see who's more convincing.

That could pave the way for "Abracadabra" to hit its magic and give Gaga her first top-tier win ... or the cultural impact that would catapult Bad Bunny into the conversation instead of or in addition to an album win.And Billie Eilish remains the dark horse with a song that debuted in the previous eligibility period but flopped tonight;she's never had a hit like "Wildflower" or a Grammy queen, even outside of the album cycle.don't count.

song of the year

"Abracadabra" - Lady Gaga

"Anxiety" — Doechii

"APT."- Rose on Bruno Mars

"DTMF" - Bad Bunny

"Golden" (from "Kpop Demon Hunters") - Huntr/x

"Luther" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Man" - Sabrina Carpenter

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish wins: “Golden”

Could Win: Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga's "Gold" is only nominated for song of the year, not record of the year.It may seem difficult for a song that has enough support to win Best Song when it didn't get a nomination for its closest cousin.Still, there's an argument that a nomination in just one of the two would focus all of the song's excitement on its one chance to shine in a major category.

After all, song of the year is the right place for voters to agree that the "Demon Hunters" tune deserves recognition for its craft, even if it's not the biggest hit of the year.And among the voters, there are plenty of parents who've heard it a million times—or at least a thousand—who probably feel the guardians of the K-pop universe deserve a meaningful win, not just one of the downvote category.However, there are really five or six different ways it could go.

Best New Artist

Best New Artist

SombrWill Win: Olivia Dean

Could Win: Leon Thomas, Sombre Last year at this time, we said this was the only top category that could be easily predicted: it would be Chapel Roan.We feel almost as confident about Dean this year.To some extent, it should be a long shot: this is his only nomination.Again, this goes for everyone else in the category, except for Thomas, who has six.

So why not speculate on him?Because the charts changed dramatically between the nominations and the final vote, with Dean's album on track to become the highest-grossing and best-selling album at resale value.If she misses out this year, it's not like she doesn't have another chance at the award: Her album came late enough that it won't be allowed until next year.

But voters are thinking about career longevity, and the Academy might be happy to give Dean a head start with a Grammy year of love.

Pop-sooloesitys

Justin Bieber - "Margarides"

Lady Gaga - 'Disease'

Lola Young – "Confused"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Boy"

Chappell Roan — “The Subway” beat: Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”

Couldn't win: Lady Gaga - "Disease" -

Album igen Pop Vocal

Justin Bieber - "Swag"

Lady Gaga - "Kaos"

Miley Cyrus - "Something Beautiful"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Man's Best Friend"

Teddy Suems - "I have tried everything but therapy, part 2" will win: Lady Gaga - "Mahzhemen"

Can you win? Sabrina Carpenter - "Man's Best Friend" -

Traditional pop album

Laila Biali - "Winter Songs"

Elton John & Brandi Carlile - "Who Believes in Angels?"

Jennifer Hudson - "The Gift of Love"

Lady Gaga - "Harlequin"

Lofi - "A Matter of Time"

Barbra Streisand - "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2" Will Win: Elton John, Brandi Carlyle - "Who Believes in Angels?"

Can Win: Laufey - "A Matter of Time" -

Pop Duo/Group performance

Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande - Defying Gravity

KACEJE - "Gabriela"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA - “30'a 30”

KPop Demon Hunters - "Golden"

Rose and Bruno Mars - "APT". Winner: Rose and Bruno Mars - "APT".

Could Win: Kepi Demon Hunters - "Golden" -

Kanto Half Life

Elton John: Never Ending - "Not Too Late"

KPop Demon Hunters - "Arany"

Sinner - "I Lied to You"

Sinners - "Pale, Pale Moonlight"

Sinners - "Sinners"

Tron: Ares - "Alive Like You Need Me" Yeej: "Kub" - "KPop Demon Hunters"

Could win: "I Lied to You" - "Sinners" -

Visual media prediction

How to Train Your Dragon: How to Train Your Dragon

Consumption - "Independence"

Sinners - "Sinners"

Wild Robot - "Wild Robot"

Evil - "evil" will win: "sinful"

Could win: "bad" -

Collection of visual media

A Whole Unknown - "A Whole Unknown"

F1 - "F1"

KPop Ghost Hunters - «KPop Ghost Hunters»

sinner - "sinner"

Bad - "bad" wins: "bad"

Can win:

Musical theater album

கிளப் Sòisealta Buena Vista – “Buena Vista Social Club”

Death befalls him - "Death befalls him"

gypsy - "gypsy"

Just in time - "Just in time"

Maybe a happy ending - “Maybe a happy ending” Will win: “Maybe a happy ending”

Possible Winner: "Death Becomes Her" -

Must - "Should"

Diana Warren - "Dude Warren: Normal"

John Williams - "Music by John Williams"

Peco post Peco - "Peco post Peco"

Ray - 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall' will win: 'The Music of John Williams'

It can win: "Reyay: Leave would be Royal Albert Man" -

Clip - "So Be It"

Tochi - "concern"

Ok go - "love"

Sade - "Young Lion"

Sabrina Carpenter - “Man Manchild” will win: Sabrina Carpenter - “Humanity”

Could win: Doechii — “worries” —

Bill Burr - "The Dead Years"

Jamie Foxx - "What Happened"

Nate Bargace - "Dosyn, Nate Bargace"

Sara Silverman - "Post Mortem"

Ali Wong - "One Woman" Winner: Jamie Foxx - "It Happened"

Likely Winner: Ali Wong - "Single Woman" -

Latin pop album

Alejandro Sanz - "What now?"

Andres Chepeda - "Bogota (lyx)"

Karol G - "Tropicoqueta"

Natalia Lafourcade - "Cancionera"

Rauw Alejandro — “Cosa Nuestra”Will Win: Karol G — “Tropicoqueta”

Could have won: Natalia Lefourcade - "Canchonera" -

Kelsey Ballerini - "Mila"

Eric Church - "Evangeline vs. Makina"

Jelly Roll - "Broken Well"

Miranda Lambert - "Postcard from Texas"

Tyler Childers - "Snipe Hunter" Will Win: Kelsea Ballerini - "Models"

Can Win: Tyler Childers - Shooter Hunter -

Episode—"God Separate Them"

Chlorilla - "Famous"

JID - "God loves ugly"

Kendrick Lamar - "GNX"

Tyler, the Employer - "Dromopia" Know: Kinderk Fault - "GNX"

You can win: Clipse - "God Take Care" -

A progressive R&B album

Bilal - "Adjust the Light"

Durand Bernarr - "Bloom"

Destin Conrad - "Digital Love"

FLO - "Access to all places"

Terrace Martin 和 Kenyon Dixon - “Come As You Are” 獲勝：FLO - “Access to All Areas”

Could win: Durand Bernard - "Flowers" -

Giveon - "Estimat"

Coco Jones - "Why not more?"

Lady - "The Crown"

Leon Thomas - "MUTT"

Teyana Taylor - 'Escape Room' beat: Leon Thomas - 'ALI'

Could Win: Teyana Taylor - "Escape Room" -

Alternative music album

Bon Iver - "Sable, A Legend"

The Medicine - "Songs from a Lost World"

Hayley Williams - "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party"

Tyler, The Creator - "Don't Touch The Glass"

Wet Feet - "Moisturizer" Range: Hayley Williams - "Ego Death at the Bachelor Party"

Could've Won: Tyler, The Creator - "Don't Knock on the Glass" -

Deftones — "Personal Music"

HAIM - "Ematen dutain"

Linkin Park – “De la zero”

Carousel - "It's never enough"

Young Blood - 'Idols' Will Win: Deftones - 'Private Music'

Can win: HAIM - "I quit" -

Best album cover ever

"Chromakopia" - Tyler Okonma, art director (Tyler, Ofaridgor)

"I need to take better pictures" - Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

"The Crux" - Jake Hirsland, Joe Carey, Neal Krug, Taylor Vangift and William Wesley II, The Snack (Djo).

"Glory" - Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., daraktocin fasaha (Perfume Genius)

"Moisturizer" - Iris Luz, Lava La Rue and Rhian Tisdale, art directors (Wet Foot) Wins: "I should have taken more pictures"

Can win: "Chromakopia" -

Composer of the Year Not a classic

- Amy Allen - "APT." (Rosé & Bruno Mars) (S); "Kot hudo je" (Jesse Murph) (S); "Zdrava Marija" (Shabuzzi & Sierra Ferrell) (T); "Zgradba" (Jenny feat. Dua Lipa) (S); "Just Watch" (Tate McRae) (S); "Lost In Translation" (Karine Leon & Kacey Musgraves) (S); "Manchild" (Sabrina Carpenter) (S); "Tears" (Sabrina Carpenter) (S); "Why" (John Bellion feat. Luke Combs) (S)

- Edgar Barrera - "Natalis Morum" (BIA & Young Miko) (S);Sebgyűjtés (Carol G is Marco Antonio Solís) (T);"Ese Vato No Te Queda" (Carín León is Gabito Ballesteros) (S);"Me Jalo" (Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera) (T);"I Retiro" (Santana & Grupo Frontera) (S);Csodák (Carol G) (S);"Follow Me Kissing This" (Manuel Turizo) (T);Egyetlen (Shakira) (S);"Éjszaka veled" (Juanes) (S)

- Jessie Jo Dillon - "Bless Your Heart" (Megan Moroney) (T);"Bottomland" (Hardy) (S);"Dreams Don't Die" (Jelly Roll) (S);"First Rodeo" (Kelsea Ballerini) (T);"Happen To Me" (Russell Dickerson) (S);"Hello S***t Day" (Jack Worthington & Miranda Lambert) (S);"If You Were Mine" (MorganWallen) (T);"Pattern" (Kelsea Ballerini) (T);"For Men Who Love Women After Heartbreak" (Kelsea Ballerini) (T)

- Tobias Jesso Jr.— "Another Baby!"(Dijon) (T);"Baby!"(Dijon) (T);"Daisies" (Justin Bieber) (T);"From" (Bon Iver) (T);"Go Baby" (Justin Bieber) (T);"Golden Burning Sun" (Miley Cyrus) (T) (Miley Cyrus) (T) (S);"Relationship" (HAIM) (S);"Walking" (Justin Bieber) (T)

- Laura Veltz — "Mayelana Nawe" (Bigxthaplug Feat. Tucker Wetmore) (T);"Blue strics" (Jessie Murph) (S);"Grand Bouquet" (Maren Morris) (t);"Lämna Mig Också" (Josh ross) (S);"Parallellt Universum"Smith)u-Murph feat.bailey zimmerman) (t);"Githinte njengesigebengu" (Jessie Murph) (S);"Yini Yakusasa" (Blessing offor) (Bless);"Uzobe Ulungile, Kid"

Will win: Amy Allen

Afai to: Tobiass Jesso Jr.