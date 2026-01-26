Added Sheider Sanders to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement for KB

Added Browns rookie quarterback Shadeur Sanders to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement.

Browns rookie quarterback Shadeur Sanders is being added to the Pro Bowl roster as a placeholder, a source confirmed to the Beacon Journal.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported the news.

From Derrick AndersonThe Pro Bowl games have been moved to Super Bowl week and location for the first time and will be held on Tuesday, February 3rd in the South Building of the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The event will feature AFC vs. NFC flag football coached by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC). It will air on ESPN, Disney KSD and ESPN Deportes, beginning at 6:30 p.m.and the game at 8 p.m.

buy cleveland browns tickets The fifth-round pick out of the University of Colorado started the final seven games of the 2025 season. The Browns went 3-4 in those games, including losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals to finish the season 5-12.

Sanders took over at halftime of the Browns' Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens after fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion.He then made his starting debut the following week in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sanders completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards with 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a 68.1 passer rating.The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was sacked 23 times, including six in his final game of the season, a 20-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

