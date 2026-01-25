Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi says cancer cells were found in her uterus.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi revealed on social media that a colposcopy and biopsy found cancer cells on the top of her neck.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi says cancer cells were found in her cervix

Nicole Polizzi, best known to "Jersey Shore" fans as "Snooki," is being vulnerable about recent uncomfortable medical procedures.

In a TikTok video on Jan. 21, the 38-year-old reality TV personality revealed that a colposcopy and biopsy confirmed cancer cells found at the top of her uterus.

"So uncomfortable. I already hate regular Pap tests," she said.

Her doctor said a further cone biopsy would be needed for further testing but assured her she would be under general anesthesia for that.

"It's scary, but we have to do it because cervical cancer is no joke," she said.

Cervical cancer starts from abnormal cells, but only a small number of women with abnormal cells will develop cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Although the mother of three had no plans to get more children, she said she feared the idea of ​​"having hysterectomy and then unable to get children".

Snooki urges others not to delay medical tests

Polizzi said she stopped getting pap smears because of the stress and anxiety that comes with them.

"I kept my damn appointments because I knew I wasn't going to get the best results, but I didn't want to feel the pain. I didn't want to deal with the stress of dealing with all of this, even though I had to deal with all of this now. It's not great. I'm a Sagittarius. I'm not coping well," she said.

She urged women not to make such mistakes and to come to the appointment on time.

"Because we're talking about the future. Now if this biopsy comes back not good, the next step is a hysterectomy."

She reassured everyone that she has a strong support system that will look after her as she goes through further procedures, adding: "I'm scared, but everything will be fine."

The Polizzi "Jersey Shore" family showed their support for the stars in the video's comments section, with Sammi "Honey" Giancola writing, "I love you! You got it," and Jenni "Jevov" Farley writing, "I love you so much 🥺 you got it."