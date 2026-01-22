STARARY STARS: MAUL - The Lord of the Shadow Sith nantapato Sith hope to go andmore

The former Sith Lord from the prequels and The Clone Wars is finally leading his own series, in Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Trailer.The post Star Wars: MAUL – SHADOW LORD Trailer Puts the Ex-Sith Front and Center appeared first on Nerdist.

Ever since Lucasfilm announced it last year, Star Wars fans have been clamoring to see more of the new animated series featuring fan-favorite villain Darth Maul.Well, he's really just been Maul these days.Now, we finally have the full trailer for Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, as well as a release date.The first two episodes will launch on April 6 on Disney+ with two more episodes each week until the last two chapters.premieres on May 4th also known as Star Wars Day.This makes a total of ten episodes.You can watch the moody and action-packed trailer for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord right here:

And here's the official synopsis for Lord of Shadows from Lucasfilm:

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this epic adventure finds Maul plotting to rebuild a criminal organization on a planet untouched by the Empire. There he meets a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan, who may be an apprentice, who seeks to aid him in his relentless pursuit of revenge.

Maul: Shadow Lord focuses on the Sith Lord's first journey from outcast soldier to head of an intergalactic criminal organization.Fans of Solo may remember that he led the Crimson Dawn, a position he lost at some point before Rebels.This series will likely include that rise to power.Sam Witwer, who portrayed Maul in the Clone Wars series and Star Wars Rebels, is back to play the character.The series is the brainchild of Lucasfilm's new vice-president Dave Filoni.

Sam Witwer with Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots and Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki. The cast includes Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall from Rebels as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Inquisitor Marrok and Steve Blum as Icarus.

Episodes 1 and 2 of Star Wars: The Maul – Lords of Shadow will be released on Disney+ on April 6th.

