In his previous stint with the Chiefs, Benami helped the offense finish sixth in points per game.

Kansas City, Mo.- Just last week, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his perspective on the qualities he wants in the team's next offensive coordinator.

After all, Mahomes knew that Matt Nagy, the Chiefs' offensive coordinator the past three seasons, was not expected to return in 2026. Nagy was out of contract when the Chiefs' hapless season ended earlier this month and spent the last two weeks in coaching interviews.

However, minutes later, Mahomes offered a detailed list of what he hopes the man and coach Andy Reid will do to help the Chiefs' offense return to top-level coordination.

"For me, I just want someone that loves football, that cares about football, that wants to give everything they can to win, to hold people accountable and then to bring new ideas every single day," Mahomes said Thursday."It's something we have to keep doing if you want to be good in this league.

"You have to keep getting better. I want to get back to that winning culture of holding each other accountable and going out there and playing great football every day, practice or game."

In 2018, when Mahomes first started, he learned many lessons from Eric Bienim, who was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator at the time.Eighteen years later, the trio of Reid, Mahomes and Bieniemy were able to work together again.Mahomes was the coordinator from 2018-2022, only at the request of the Chiefs, which was made on Monday, a day when Reid could begin interviewing other candidates.

Reid could see his partnership with Bieniemy as a clear path for the Chiefs' offense.In the past five years with the Chiefs,Bieniemy held the offense to a league-leading six points.

In the second half of last season, several opponents - the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Los Angeles Chargers - were able to expose a flaw in the Chiefs' offense: They put more defensive backs on the field and still pressured Mahomes without blitzing.Reid and Nagy had several moments struggling to find answers when Mahomes faced man-to-man coverage.Mahomes tried to do his best when his receivers couldn't get open.Desperate to extend the play in hopes of creating a streak, he completed just 41% of his passes when under pressure, the lowest completion percentage of his career.

"Part of having that much success is that teams watch a lot of film on you, so we try to have good game plans on how to counter what you do and what you do well," Mahomes said last week."You've seen that this year, where teams are very aware of some of the plays we've made for a long time. We've got to find ways to counter that and go at teams and use that and make more explosive plays.

"You have to look at the big picture and see if you can get better in any area. I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get there and be successful."

Bieniemi has made a significant impact in Chicago's offense this season with the Bears.Under Bjeniemi's tutelage, running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai have helped the Bears build the second-best offensive attack in the league.A six-year veteran, Swift has a career-high 1,087 yards and 10 total touchdowns.Monanga, a seventh-round pick, has 947 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.The Bears' average of 4.9 yards per carry ranked third.

"It means a lot," Monangai said of Bieniemy yesterday after the Bears' season ended.

“Learning from him as a running backs coach, someone who has been a [coordinator] in the past and has coached great players, he's helped me a lot from OTAs when we first met to now.”

The Chiefs know they need improvement in their run game and run blocking scheme.

Regardless, when the Chiefs pass the ball this season.Their production from Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt was also one of the worst in the NFL, although Hunt performed well in short-term situations.But the Chiefs failed to profit in the game at a historic rate.Pacheco didn't have a single rushing attempt in which he gained 20 or more yards.Hunt has one.

"We didn't get enough responses [from the defense]," said Reid about the Chiefs play-active pass game earlier this month."That could be because of the running game. It could be because of the steps we show them, but there's not enough respect there. We need to run the ball more efficiently, especially on the first or second floor."

"Somewhere you'd like to have a couple of bigger plays in that zone. Not three [or] four yards. You've got to make some every once in a while."

Throughout the season, the chief's energy, concentration, and concentration diminished at times, usually in difficult times.One of the biggest reasons the captain missed out on reaching next season was because they could not win a game with a score, ending with a 1-9 record in such a game.In those defeats, the president always imposes more penalties than the opponent, turning the ball over or making a mistake without being forced.

Throughout his coaching career, Bieniemy was known for demanding discipline from his players.He even faces the players, during practices or games, to encourage and remind them how to perform best.

For as long as they have been teammates, Mahomes and Tight End Travis Kelce have always expressed their love and admiration for the biennial coaching style.

"I love watching them, man," Kelis said of the Bears' offense last month during the "New Heights" podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

In terms of new ideas, Bieniemy should have a lot to offer Reid and Mahomes.Bieniemy learned and helped implement the Bears' new scheme under first-year coach Ben Johnson, whose running attack is one of the most diverse in the league.

"EB brings the same qualities that made him successful before: works his ass off and holds people accountable," former Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz wrote on his X account Monday."He's back this time with an intimate knowledge of Ben Johnson's system, which is unlike any other KC right now. You can't get a better signing than that combination. He's exactly what the team needs: someone who trains everyone hard, someone with new ideas and concepts among the best, and probably the best RB cohort brings anyone).

"I went on the record wanting [former Miami Dolphins coach] Mike McDaniel, but when your HC is Andy Reid, it's just not realistic. For good reason. So you can bring back someone who knew the system and bring fresh ideas (see what I did there)."

