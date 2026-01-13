Chris Horn, a U.S. bobsled teammate, is OK after an accident in a World Cup race

American bobsledder Chris Horn survived and avoided serious injury while driving alone along the track during a World Cup race in Switzerland.

American bobsled driver Kris Horn took a terrifying solo ride on the track in St.Louis during a World Cup race on Sunday, January 11. Moritz in Switzerland.

Horn was the only passenger in the bobsled after his three American teammates, who made up the four-man sled team, were not in the bobsled after the first push up the track.

Horn is the team's driver and is expected to be the No. 1 sledder.Not having his teammates present led to problems on the field.

The sled sped down the course with the horn in its usual position before putting itself back in place, allowing it to apply the brakes in time to avoid serious damage, reaching speeds of 75 mph in just over a minute, the Associated Press reported.

Horn began his bobsled career as a brakeman and that knowledge helped him prepare for Sunday's terrifying situation.

"We're lucky it wasn't worse," USA Bobsled head coach Chris Vogt told the AP in a text message.

Pushers Ryan Rager, Hunter Powell and Caleb Furnell had trouble getting into the jump.

Rager was seen on video stumbling as he tried to get into the vehicle, which was affected by Powell and Furnell's ability to jump. The trio hit the ice before sliding slightly into the back of the vehicle.The team determined that all three shooters avoided serious injury, and X-rays came back negative for each of them.

There is one more World Cup race weekend left before U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton select their teams for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.Horn is a strong candidate to join the team as one of the men's bobsledders.