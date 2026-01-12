Get in touch

Three former Notre Dame athletes have been named NFL All-Pros by the Associated Press.Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton jumped to the first-team defense, while Indianapolis Colts tight end Quenton Nelson and Dallas Cowboys punter Brandon Aubrey jumped to the second-team offensive and special teams unit.

This is Hamilton's second first-team All-Pro nod.The quarterback also became a second-team All-Pro in 2024. He is just the third Notre Dame scholarship player to make multiple first-team All-Pros during a Super Bowl, joining linebacker Alan Page and linebacker Nick Buoniconti.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker started all 16 games he played in and recorded 105 tackles (7.0 for loss), nine pass deflections, four quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Although he failed to register an interception, he was still the top coverage defender in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Kyle Hamilton: 2025 Defensive Back

1st in Advanced Coverage Class

Clearly,Hamilton signed a four-year contract extension in August.Living up to $100.4 million, he became the highest paid safety in NFL history.

Nelson made his second consecutive All-Pro team and the third team of his career.From 2018-20, he was also called to the main team.

The 8-year-old, 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive guard remains one of the most dominant players in football.Of his 593 pass blocking opportunities, he allowed just 15 pressures from the quarterback, including one sack.

According to PFF, he was even more effective as a run blocker.

Oubre has now qualified for the All-Pro team in each of his three seasons, making the first team as a rookie and the second team in his last two campaigns.

In 2025, the former Fighting Irish football star made 36 of his 42 field goals, with all of his hits coming from 50 yards or farther.He was also just one extra point short.

