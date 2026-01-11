The Falcons have completed interviews with Clint Kubiak for the head coaching position

With Matt Ryan as president of football, the Falcons are searching for their new head coach.

The Atlanta Falcons are searching for the organization's 20th head coach in franchise history.The organization parted ways with Raheem Morris after the final game of the 2025 season.A new leadership team, including Falcons president Matt Ryan, began searching for his successor with the help of ZRG Partners and Sportsology Group.

"The makeup of our search committee is a little different than before," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Thursday."[It's] still made up of people who represent our leadership in all areas of our business, but we're going to put a lot of emphasis on hiring that president of football first. That's the goal, and we have a series of interviews over the next few days. We want to get that person in place and let them lead the GM and GM interviews."

The Falcons will announce these interviews once completed with each candidate.We will provide those updates here, along with relevant information and background on each candidate.

The NFL has specific rules about how and when teams conduct these interviews.They are described here.

The Falcons have officially finished interviewing Clint Kubiak for their head coaching position.

Current role: Kubiak is the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

- Since joining the league's coaching staff in 2015, Kubiak has been with the Minnesota Vikings (quarterbacks coach, offensive linemen), Denver Broncos (play director and passing coaches), San Francisco (game director) and New Orleans Saints (offensive coordinator).

- He leads one of the most popular offenses in American football right now, the Seahawks, a team that recently won the tough NFC West title and is the No. 1 seed in the conference heading into the postseason.It was the franchise's first division title since 2020 and their first major league appearance since 2014.The team's 14 wins this season set a new franchise record.

- Offensively, the Seahawks finished the regular season third in scoring and seventh in total yardage.

Local connection: Kubiak partnered with Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​in Minnesota from 2019-21.If Cousins ​​stays in Atlanta (the Falcons reportedly restructured his contract last week), there will be familiarity.

Why he's a candidate: Kubiak has more than a decade of experience coaching offensive tackles in the NFL, which the Falcons need in a unit filled with young and experienced talent.Atlanta owner Arthur Blank says he has a franchise quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., whom the Falcons drafted in the first round at 204. Star running backs Bison Robinson and Drake London are still under rookie contracts.All but Elijah Wilkinson could return from the starting offensive line, and former starter Caleb McGarry is expected to return from injury in 2026 anyway.The Falcons could also use the franchise tag on Kyle Pitts Sr.

So, Kubiak has a lot of pieces to help make the web better.He proved with the Seahawks that he can increase the production of the offense at a rapid pace.Seattle went from 14th and 18th in total yards in 2024 to eighth and third in 2025, respectively. Basically, Kubiak turned a good spot into a great spot.For reference, the Eagles are 14th in total yards and 24th in points this season.

Kubiak most recently comes from the Shanahan coaching tree known for producing successful offenses, working under Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers in 2023.Kubiak was part of an offensive staff that helped running back Christian McCaffrey to a career-high 1,459 rushing yards and 2,023 yards from scrimmage en route to a Super Bowl appearance.Bowl.That's great for the Falcons, who have a workhorse very similar to Robinson.Meanwhile, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw for the fifth-most yards in the NFL with 4,280, which could be a goal for Penix.