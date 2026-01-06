Company Inc.(NYSE: HPQ) has announced the next generation EliteBoard G1a AI PC, honored with the CES 2026 Innovation Award, and the world's first AI PC with a built-in keyboard, empowering the future of work with a mobile design that integrates and adapts to any workplace.

Reimagining the desktop of the future

Powerful next-generation AI performance locked into a unique PC keyboard form factor

- Reimagines the computer with the smallest and lightest AI PC1, providing AI functionality wherever work takes place.

- Enables custom work styles to increase resilience and productivity with a unique keyboard-based form factor

- Protect end-to-end AI workflows with hardware-enforced Wolf Security for Business2 designed to defend against emerging quantum threats

Improve the visual experience with Neo: the world's first LED desktop monitor, so that creativity and collaboration work seamlessly across devices.

LAS VEGAS, January 5, 2026 – Today, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) introduced the EliteBoard G1a Next Generation AI PC, a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree and the world's first fully AI PC integrated into a keyboard4, powering the future of work with a design that moves, connects and fits into any workspace.To complement this desktop evolution, it also introduced the latest Series 7 Pro 4K display, pushing the boundaries of visual fidelity and seamless performance for the most demanding professional users.

"Work is being reimagined in real time, where it happens, how it happens, and what tools employees need to stay productive. The focus is on removing the friction and complexity that slows people down and turning the resulting AI into a true asset. The EliteBoard G1a Next Generation AI PC does exactly that by delivering the next generation of AI-powered factor. Guayente Sanmartin, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales Systems and Solutions DivisionDisplay.

EliteBoard: Break away from the traditional desktop experience

The Work Connectivity Index for 2025 shows that the disconnect between expectations and the tools people need to meet them is growing. Only 44 percent of employees believe their technology fits their work style.This change shapes the desk itself into something modular, portable and personal, and creates a demand for devices that can move seamlessly between workplaces without compromising performance.

The EliteBoard G1a next-gen AI reimagines what the PC desktop experience should be.Built into an ultra-sleek and compact keyboard, the Copilot+ PC and EPEAT 2.0 Gold registered product delivers uncompromising computing and next-generation AI performance—engineered to easily move, connect and fit into any work environment.

- Work easier, move faster and stay focused with an ultra-thin 12mm profile that transforms your desk into a minimalist, clutter-free workspace.Dual microphones and speakers are packaged into a sleek keyboard that weighs less than 750g than a traditional laptop and easily connects to any size display.

-Accelerate AI-powered productivity with 6 smart keyboards on the ground, featuring over 50 tops NPU7 next-generation workloads that are responsive, lag-free and ready to work anywhere, powered by the AMD RYZEN AI 300 series processor.

- Shape your ideal workspace with Smart Sense, 9 AMD's Auto State Management (ASM) and an optional internal battery 10 to trigger dynamic performance, cooling and battery optimization for a seamless experience.Eliteboard's unique freeform form factor with desktop-level flexibility and best-in-class typing allows professionals to truly personalize their setup.

- Protect sensitive data and AI workflows with Wolf Security for Business2, creating a hardware-based defense against firmware attacks and quantum threats, backed by comprehensive endpoint security and protected by an attached and locked cable.

EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC

Series 7 Pro 4K monitor: the new visual center for future work

The way work is done is moving beyond a single screen as much as it is moving beyond a single desk.While the EliteBoard G1a delivers a new kind of desktop flexibility, the Series 7 Pro 4K display unlocks the visual canvas for that work – bringing the fidelity, consistency and seamless multi-device flow that modern workers now expect.Display technology innovation is no longer limited to telephones and living room televisions;the next generation of visual performance is now coming to the desktop.

- Bring your work to life with superior IPS black performance11 and brilliant next-generation Neo:LED display technology in 4K12 for an immersive creative flow.

- Work confidently with professional factory-calibrated color accuracy and custom custom color profiles13 that fit your workflow.

Pricing and Availability15

- The EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC should be available in March.Prices will be announced closer to availability.

- The Series 7 Pro 4K display is expected to go on sale in March.Pricing will be announced when available.

For more information on CES 2026 and more information from the show, visit the Press Center.If you are a member of the press, a registered CES attendee, and would like to meet in person, contact mediarelations@ to schedule a media visit.

Inc.(NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work.Operating in more than 180 countries, it provides innovative, AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment.For more information, please visit: HP.com.

