Here are today's Connect: Sports Edition answers and team tips. These clues will help you solve each day in the popular New York Times puzzle game Connect: Sports edition.

Relationships Today: Sports Edition features a range of interesting topics, especially if you're from the City of Brotherly Love.If you're struggling with this but still want to solve it, read on for tips and answers.

Communications: The Sports Edition is published by The Athletic, a subscription-based sports journalism website owned by The Times.This does not appear in the NYT Games app, but does appear in The Athletic's own app.Or you can play it online for free.

Tips for Staying Connected Today: Sports Edition Group

Here are four tips to classify in today's link: Sports close the stadium, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the tough (and sometimes strange) purple group.

Yellow Group Forecast: Defensive action in circles.

Green Group Image: Alma.

Blue Team Reference: Go Bird.

Tip for the purple group: not five, not seven.

Answers to today's group: Sports Comes Edition

Yellow group: Try to stop the basketball shot.

Green Group: College Football Playoff team positions.

Blue group: Philadelphia Eagles names.

Purple team: ____ six.

Read more: Wordle Cheat Sheet: Here are the most common letters in English words

What are today's responses to Connections: Sports Edition?

Yellow words in today's link

Topic: Try to stop a basketball shot.Four responses: provoke, shut down, fight and defend.

Blue words in today's Communications

The topic is college football playoff seedings.The four answers are Athens, Bloomington, Eugene and Oxford.

the word blue in the modern contract

The subject is the first names of the Philadelphia Eagles.The four answers are Cooper, Dallas, Jalen and Saquon.

Purple words in today's Connections

The subject is _____.The four answers are kick, new year, original and peak.

