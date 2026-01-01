Security check

Q&A: Norovirus is on the rise.Here are some tips to avoid "stomach flu"

Norovirus is the nation's leading cause of vomiting, diarrhea, and foodborne illness, and it's right on schedule with the upcoming holidays again.

Recently, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) warned in its weekly newsletter that norovirus - commonly known as the stomach flu - is on the rise.

As of Dec. 12, norovirus levels in wastewater in the U.S. West and South were labeled "moderate," according to data linked to the department's website, but "high" in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast.By December 20, levels were high at the Sacramento Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant and San Francisco.

Norovirus is highly contagious, and spreads from person to person a little differently than the respiratory illnesses that cause influenza, COVID, and the common cold.That can be good news and bad news.

Here's how to better understand the symptoms and behavior of norovirus and how to increase your chances of avoiding the disease, according to Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is one of several enteric viruses that can cause diarrhea, vomiting, and diarrhea that can last for days.This can sometimes lead to dangerous levels of dehydration.

When you hear about bad outbreaks of gastroenteritis in places like cruise ships, day care centers and large facilities, chances are you'll hear about norovirus.Sometimes it is even called "cruise ship virus."These are all places where people spend time in close proximity, and where they often eat and drink together from the same food source.

For many people, these situations also happen during the holidays.

How long do norovirus symptoms last?

Symptoms usually begin 12 to 48 hours after contact with the virus, according to CDPH.A person may experience vomiting and/or diarrhea several times a day, and symptoms usually last 1 to 3 days.

How is norovirus treated?

There is no specific treatment for norovirus, and it usually gets better on its own.There are things you can do to reduce symptoms, such as resting and drinking extra fluids to replace fluids lost during diarrhea and vomiting.

If symptoms are severe, your health care provider may give you intravenous (IV) fluids to treat severe dehydration.

No licensed antiviral therapy (such as Tamiflu) is currently available for norovirus.Some inappropriate agents are sometimes used in immunocompromised patients with weakened immune systems.

How is norovirus spread?

It sounds gross, but norovirus is primarily spread when an infected person ingests vomit or stool particles from an uninfected person.This can happen in a number of ways.

- Food and Drinks: If you don't wash your hands while preparing food, there is a good chance that your food will be contaminated.

-Surfaces and objects: If your fingers go into your mouth - or on objects like a chewed pen - norovirus can go with it.

- Physical contact: Shaking hands or caring for a sick family member can also spread the virus.

According to the CDPH, a person is most contagious after symptoms stop a few days after being sick, but they can also be contagious for two weeks or more.

Can you get norovirus by breathing it in?

Breathing in virus particles is not thought to be the primary way norovirus is spread.It does not invade your body by infecting the cells inside your nose, mouth or airways like respiratory viruses.Instead, it infects your intestines after it comes into contact with food or saliva.

It is generally not recommended to wear a mask in crowded places to avoid norovirus.However, it is possible that when you are around an infected person when they are sick, or when you clean up after them, you may be exposed to tiny droplets of feces or feces that contain the virus.In theory, they can get into your mouth, so it's still a good idea to wear a mask while cleaning.

How contagious or spreadable is norovirus?

Norovirus is highly contagious, more contagious than the common cold and COVID, but less so than measles.

Why is Norovirus so contagious?

For example, weapons.Norovirus has an outer coat of proteins that is much stronger than the soft, fatty coat that surrounds viruses like the flu or the novel coronavirus (COVID).

It protects norovirus from many things that kill small viruses, such as:

- Temperature changes: Norovirus can survive temperatures as low as 145°F and even freezing, which helps it survive food storage and preparation.

- Acidic condition: Norovirus can survive exposure to stomach acid.

- Cleaning products: Hand sanitizer does not work well against norovirus.Likewise, many popular wipes and cleaning products do not kill norovirus unless they are registered.

- Weather and physical contact: They can survive on fireplaces, counters, phones and hard surfaces for days or weeks.

The amount of norovirus that is needed to cause illness is also remarkably small - as few as 18 to 1,000 viral particles.One episode of vomiting contains enough virus to infect 150,000 people.

How can I protect myself from the virus?

First, do not eat food prepared by sick or recently sick people.But it can be difficult to prevent.Therefore, you can also make sure that you wash your hands at the right time by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Another simple rule might be: "Before I put anything in my mouth, I make sure I wash my hands first - especially in a group setting or around someone who is sick."

If you're concerned about norovirus, here are some examples of times you'll want to be sure to wash your hands before eating:

- In dining together, after serving the dishes are rounded and you load your plate.

- During meals, when using shared food at the end table, or when pouring drinks from a shared bottle.

- After shaking hands while greeting someone at a food and drink gathering.

- In a restaurant after touching common items such as menus or serving dishes at a salad bar or buffet.

- While working, while eating while using a computer or other device.

If you are unable to wash your hands before touching food and are very concerned about norovirus, it is best to continue eating with utensils only.

How to kill norovirus when washing dishes?

Cleaning dishes and utensils in the dishwasher is the most reliable way to prevent the spread of norovirus.This is because the water in the sterilization cycle typically reaches a temperature of 140-160°F.

A mixture of hot water and detergent used in a dishwasher is enough to clean plates and food utensils contaminated with norovirus.No special precautions are needed beyond standard dishwashing practices.

Can I follow Norovirus situation?

Using tools like the WastewaterSCAN program, public health officials can look for trends and increases in viruses by looking at how much virus is showing up at wastewater treatment plants in different communities.

State and local health officials are also tracking norovirus cases.When two or more people become sick from the same source.Can be notified through media and social media

