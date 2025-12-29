Will the Packers rest starters against the Vikings if the playoff setup is already set?- athletic

The Packers' recent shutout could convince coach Matt LaFleur to play it safe with Love.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are one relatively meaningless game away from making the playoffs.

They've already secured the No. 7 seed, and their last regular season opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, is already out.The Packers suffered a few more injuries on Saturday night in a 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, so could head coach Matt LaFleur sit out key players in Minneapolis this coming weekend?

"I can tell you that we're having early conversations about what approach we're going to take, and I'll be able to let you know later in the week," LaFleur said Sunday.he said.

LaFleur has two events in recent years to help inform his decision.At the end of the 2021 season, he rested the key players for the second half of Detroit and the former first series.The Packers lost that game 37-30, and their offense and special teams cost them a home division game against the San Francisco 49ers.Then came the season finale against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, when the Packers are already locked in a wild road game and are missing wide receiver Christian Watson to a torn ACL and quarterback Jordan Love temporarily to an elbow injury.

"I think you build on past experiences, and it was a tough lesson a year ago with what we lost in the wild card round, but yeah, of course you build on those experiences and then the state of the team," LaFleur said."I think a lot of variables come into play. I know a lot of people have different ideas about what the best way is, and ultimately we have to make the decision that's best for us."

Before LaFleur decides whether to play his starting quarterback, Love must first clear the concussion protocol.He suffered his first documented head injury in the NFL midway through the second quarter of the Week 16 loss to the Bears and missed Saturday's game against the Ravens while still in the protocol.LaFleur said Love will have the opportunity to approve the protocol at some point this week, but that opportunity will not come Sunday.

If both Love and backup quarterback Malik Willis are healthy, LaFleur left no doubt who would start the game when asked if Willis would give the Packers a better chance to win.

"I want to put the brakes on all of this," LaFleur said."I think Jordan Love is playing at a very high level of football, and we feel really good about Malik in terms of his ability to step in. I thought he had two really good plays at the back, so we're in a good spot at that position. We've got a lot of confidence in both of those guys, but Jordan is the clearest for us."franchise, and he needs health.that's all."

Willis has certainly excelled the past two seasons and is set for a big payday in free agency, but Love was third in the NFL MVP odds entering the Packers' Week 15 game in Denver and lit up the Broncos in the first half before the team's second-half collapse and subsequent concussion in Chicago.

"I just think his work over three years, especially, I think, this season ... has elevated his game," LaFleur said of his $220 million call."We have a lot of confidence and trust in Malik, and he's done a lot of great things. But it's a good problem to have when you have two guys you really trust."

LaFleur didn't even rule out a battered and bruised Josh Jacobs for Sunday's game at Minnesota.Jacobs has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 11 and said Saturday after the game that the plan is to be "very limited" against the Ravens.Jacobs played just 13 of 47 offensive snaps and ran four times for 3 yards.inconsequential in Week 18 before the wild-card round, especially since Jacobs said the main thing to get his knee back to health is rest.

"I want to talk to our players before I release anything publicly," LaFleur said of Jacobs.

LaFleur may have erred on the side of caution, but he may be more inclined to do so given the Packers' recent health woes.They've already lost tight end Tucker Kraft and linebacker Micah Parsons to torn ACLs and running backs Devonte Wyatt and center Elgton Jenkins to season-ending foot injuries.Tight end John FitzPatrick also suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Chicago.Zach Thome has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.lost his knee and linebacker Jordan Riley (Achilles) and cornerback Kemal Hadden (foot) suffered season-ending injuries against the Ravens.Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), wide receiver Dontayvion Weeks (thigh) and linebacker and special teams safety Zayne Anderson (ankle) all left Saturday night's game and did not return.

Willis aggravated his right shoulder injury in Chicago during the fourth quarter against Baltimore and did not return, but LaFleur said Saturday night that Willis could return (the game was not reached when Willis left the tunnel) and added Sunday that he expects Willis to be available against the Vikings.

There's something to be said for the momentum and positive vibes that come into the postseason rather than ending the regular season with four straight losses, but the Packers can afford no more injuries.