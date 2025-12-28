The Patriots will be without a key player due to injury

The Patriots plan to make moves from the practice squad Saturday in hopes of creating additional depth at key positions.

FOXBOROUGH ― Earlier in the week, coach Mike Vrabel said it would take a "Christmas miracle" to get linebacker Robert Spillane back to practice before Sunday's game against the Jets.

"Tiny Tim is starting to walk or something," Vrabel said on Christmas Eve.

Unfortunately, the Patriots were unable to pull off their miracle as Spillane and several others were officially announced on Friday.Spillane (ankle), linebacker Khyiris Tonga (foot), linebacker Harold Landry (knee), offensive lineman Jared Wilson (concussion protocol), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (concussion protocol), wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen) and defensive lineman Milton Williams will be sidelined for Sunday Williams (ankle).

In addition, wide receiver Demario Douglas (hamstring) and running back Treveillon Henderson (concussion protocol) are officially questionable for Sunday, as is cornerback Charles Woods (foot).

Most of the injuries stemmed from last Sunday's win over the Ravens, a game in which New England players, including Boutte, were constantly rushing in and out of the medical tent.And some other diseases were aggravated by physicality.And in Williams' case, the defensive end was eligible to come off injured reserve this week after suffering an ankle problem against the Jets last month, but will now wait another week before returning to action.

The Patriots hope to make a significant number of roster moves on Saturday, namely moving up practice units, in hopes of creating more depth at key positions.

It's all part of the process, especially at this point in the season, Werbel said Friday.

"Everybody deals with it," he said firmly after Friday's practice.

If you're looking for some health positives, it's worth noting that Henderson practiced without wearing a non-contact redshirt.The rookie, who was announced to be entering concussion protocol earlier in the week, appeared to be in good spirits in the locker room after practice, but did not comment on whether he would be cleared to play.Additionally, cornerback Carlton Davis, who did not practice Wednesday due to illness, will return to practice Friday.

Asked after practice if there was a chance the Patriots could return some injured players before next weekend's regular-season finale against the Dolphins, Vrabel was noncommittal.

"We will see where he is and go from there," he said."They're just not available for the game. A couple of them are in [concussion protocol], and a couple of them have something else. We'll see where we're at after the game. That's the big thing."

There are several young players in the spotlight on Sunday.On offense, with Boutte and Hollins out and Douglas questionable, receivers Kyle Williams and Afton Chism could see an increase in playing time.Additionally, Ben Brown will replace Wilson at left back.

And on defense, with Tonga, Williams, Landry and Spillane all out.It could be a big week for guys like Corey Durden, defenseman Jack Gibbens and rookie wide receiver Bradeen Swinson.

Of course, the Patriots aren't the only team facing health concerns.Jets coach Aaron Glenn announced that tight end Mason Taylor and defensive end Will McDonald will not play on Sunday.Taylor (neck) leads the Jets with 44 receptions this season, along with 369 receiving yards and a TD.Meanwhile, McDonald (knee) leads New York with eight sacks.In addition, Glenn also ruled out defensive end Jay Tufele (foot) and linebacker Kiko Mauigou (neck).

The Patriots, who are still standing, say it underscores one of the rules the team has preached all season: No matter where you are on the depth chart, you have to prepare like a starter.

"We are going to be there and we will meet with people. The things are coming," said linebacker Morgan Cox. "This is what you get, man. So all things are preparing for the whole week to become a starter, without looking at the beginning.

"Practice like you're a starter because the opportunities open up. You know, we've played a lot of different people all season in different areas and stuff. I think the guys are looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity to play no matter who's there and who our opponent is."

