Flu cases are increasing, but health officials warn about the risk of...

Hospital admissions due to flu in England fell for the first time this winter after the virus arrived early and swept through London.

Health chiefs welcomed the fall in the number of hospital patients with flu, but warned of the risk of the virus "bouncing back" in the New Year.

The rate of flu patients hospitalized stood at 7.8 per 100,000 people in the week ending December 21, down from 10 per 100,000 the previous week, according to data released by the UK Health Security Agency on Wednesday.

Among adults over 85, the highest rate remains at 47 per 100,000 people, although this has decreased from 64.5 per week.

Regional figures previously published by NHS England were not available so it was unclear what was happening with outbreaks in London and other parts of the country.

The flu hit the capital early, with the number of hospital patients with the virus increasing by 47% each week at one point.

Some areas of London have been hit harder than others, including the capital's northeast.

Health officials have commented on the unprecedented outbreak of the flu, especially with its early arrival, which has led to warnings of a flu outbreak because the virus is more widespread than in previous years.

But fears that the NHS could be under severe pressure from a surge in flu patients have not materialised, along with a strike by resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors.

UKHSA epidemiologist Dr Jamie Lopez-Bernal said the national figures were "encouraging" but stressed the virus was "still very much in our country", and other winter bugs were also spreading.

"Everyone, especially those most vulnerable to these winter insects, should take care to protect themselves or help spread these viruses to others," he said.

"So if you have cold or flu-like symptoms, you should try to limit contact with others.

"This is especially important at Christmas, when families come together to celebrate."

He added: "Influenza is always unpredictable, still circulating and may emerge even more in the new year, as we have seen in the past."

Health officials are urging people to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their loved ones.

They also advised people with the flu to stay home and not take the bus or go to work.