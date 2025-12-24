Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7523 (KB5072043) to the Dev and Beta channels, bringing important changes.

Microsoft is bringing Ask Copilot and Agents to the Windows 11 taskbar for business users

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7523 (KB5072043) to the Dev and Beta channels, bringing several important changes and additions.Like most Windows 11 updates now, it's heavy on AI.

The difference this time is that Microsoft is starting to focus more on business users, starting with the introduction of Sor Copilot to the taskbar with Microsoft 365 Copilot.The taskbar now also gets agents, but not everything related to AI.

When first announcing the Copilot news, Microsoft said: "In October, we introduced Ask Copilot in the taskbar in build 26220.7051 for consumer users. Now we're releasing a version for commercial users that was first announced at Microsoft Ignite. This onboarding experience will gradually be offered to commercial customers of Microsoft3 to commercial customers of Subpilot in the United States5."

The company further adds:

Ask Copilot on the taskbar provides a unified entry point that seamlessly connects Microsoft 365 Copilot, Agents and Search.This makes copilot and agents feel like a natural part of the way you use your computer, and turn everyday interactions in moments of productivity and impact.

- One-click access to Copilot from your taskbar: This subscription is the most integrated and natural way to communicate with Copilot by voice or text in the way that works best for you.Commercial users will have all the power of their Work IQ as contextual information to reference in their Copilot conversations and Microsoft 365 AI Agents.

- Summon Agents: You will be able to summon agents directly from Ask Copilot on the taskbar by using the tool button or by typing "@".

- Easy search experience: Lightning fast results in a new design make it easy to find apps, files and settings.

Start Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Ask Copilot to turn on the experience.

Ask Copilot in the taskbar complements the standard Windows search experience, so you can still use Search as you did from Start as you try this new experience.

Continuing the AI ​​theme, Microsoft continues to talk about agent launchers and agents on the taskbar.

Windows will add a new way to monitor your agents right from the taskbar.

Researchers in Microsoft 365 Copilot can dig into topics, create detailed reports, and now track progress without interrupting the flow.Ask researchers questions in the Microsoft 365 Copilot app. We're also testing the onboarding experience.Hovering over the Copilot or Researcher icons displays real-time feedback updates so you always know how your work is progressing.Additionally, the researcher will let you know when it is ready.This onboarding experience will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks to U.S. commercial Windows Insider program customers with Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses.

When the report is complete, you will receive a notification and a "completed" status on the taskbar.Click to return to Microsoft 365 or review the report and turn your knowledge into action.

Narrator has changes that allow customization of just what, and how, the tool talks about different UI elements.See related changes Touch keyboard updated to improve voice typing:

The new design removes the previous full-screen overlay and instead displays voice typing animations right on the dictation key, helping you focus on what you're doing without additional visual distractions.

Full details of this building are available here.