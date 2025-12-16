After watching tape of Sunday's 31-3 win over the Browns, Bears coach Ben Johnson spoke to reporters Monday about how the game went, what he liked most about Caleb Williams' performance and more.

After watching tape of Sunday's 31-3 win over the Browns, Bears coach Ben Johnson Zoom told reporters on Monday about five things that stood out to him.

(1) Johnson praised the Bears for playing all game.

The crime produced 31 points, the defense recorded three interceptions and five sacks that helped special teams win the field site battle.The result was the greatest loss of the bears since 2020.

"I'm really happy with the way the whole team played," Johnson said."I thought all three phases did a really good job throughout this game. Starting with the defense, aside from a few explosive plays we gave up, that was a really good thing. It was a dominant performance."

The offense scored four touchdowns on two passes by Caleb Williams of 3 and 22 yards and DJ Moore and a run by DeAndre Swift of 6 and 17 yards.In the second half, the team turned three leads into 17 unanswered points with two TDs and a field goal.

Special groups are also offered.The Bears started their first two possessions of the game at the Browns' 47 and 42 after Devin Duvernay returned a 52-yard kickoff and an 18-yard punt, respectively. Tory Taylor placed three of four punts inside the 20, including one that was dropped to the 1. And the Bears reduced Cleveland to an average of 21.5 yards on four kick returns.

"Special teams also played a big part in that one," said Johnson."Kickoff is a weapon. Kickoff's return is very good. Pound, a pound back is very good for us, so [I'm] happy with the performance there."

(2) Johnson reiterated linebacker D'Marco Jackson's interception midway through the third quarter as the game's turning point.

The Bears were protecting a 14-3 lead when Jackson intercepted a pass by Shaidur Sanders at the Browns' 22.

“Again, it felt like D-Jack's interception in the third quarter was really the turning point for us,” Johnson said."That was the spark that lit our offense. Caleb came back and made a great throw to DJ in the backfield. To me, that's where the game ended."

Jackson's first career NFL interception opened the floodgates for the defense, with Jaylon Johnson and C.J. Gardner-Johnson following their picks.

(3) Johnson praised the Bears' front office for signing players who replaced injured starters and performed at a high level.

Examples include Jackson, Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Nahshon Wright, who was expected to compete for a backup role when he signed with the Bears in April but now leads the NFL with eight catches.

"It's a great credit to our staff," Johnson said."It's hard to try to get everybody the same in your first year and have the same understanding of what we're looking for. The effort we made there in the winter and spring was spending time together, from our corners to our safeties, to our quarterbacks — both sides of the ball and special teams included — and to their credit, they went out and got some players."

Jackson, Gardner-Johnson and Wright all arrived in Chicago this year to get to know the Bears' coaches.Jackson played for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in New Orleans, Gardner-Johnson was with Johnson in Detroit and Allen in New Orleans, and Wright worked with defensive backs coach Al Harris in Dallas.

"It helps because you have coaches who know the personnel from the get-go and those guys know the scheme a little bit," Johnson said."So it helps to start like that, but all three guys have made significant contributions to the team and our defense all season long. And that's what you think when you do that. You know there's going to be attrition. You know guys are going to go down."

(4) Johnson liked what he saw from Williams, especially his accuracy and how quickly he passed between his attackers.

The second-year quarterback completed 17 of 28 passes for 242 yards with two TDs, no interceptions and a 112.5 passer rating.

"He's comfortable," Johnson said, "and he's doing a great job. It's hard to feel comfortable when the pass rush is that big. Myles Garrett gets all the attention, but overall, they do a good job of crushing the pocket. He's very confident in his front protection. Think these guys do a good job."

"I know we gave up a few sacks. But I always think it starts there when it comes to the quarterback, and he has to have that confidence in the people out in front of him that he's going to have some time to work through his progression. He certainly looked that way when you turned on the tape. He's taking his drop. His eyes are in the right spot. I think he was anticipating what coverages they were going to be in, and that was able to help him speed up his play and get through his progressions a little bit cleaner, too.

"I think it's been a good week for him, a step in the right direction. I told him this afternoon, I said, what he had for breakfast yesterday, we just have to take it from here on game day."

(5) Center Drew Dahlman will play a key role in the emergence of the offensive line, according to Johnson.

"He produces a lot of hreaks in terms of what we ask him to do," Johnson's.Wise.It's really not a lot we get stamped by.It is rare that we are going into our Postgame Film review and we feel like we are mistained.He takes a lot of pride in this.He understands his role in the play.And he is a very large part of what we do in the earth game.

In March, the Dalman bears signed in a free agency and trading agency for Pro Bowl guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.Strengthening the internal line has been key to the success of the crime this term.

"They're playing at a high level," Johnson said."I went to bed last night thinking about that trap block Jonah Jackson had with two minutes left in the half. He completely eliminated the three-technique. It's just a little smile. Drew is a big part of what we do, but I can't say enough good things about that offensive line."