In the final match of his storied WWE career, John Cena lost to Gunther in Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, DC.

The GOAT gave it everything he had in his last WWE match, but The Ring General locked in a sleeper hold and forced Cena to tap out.

Last year, Cena announced that 2025 would be his last year as an active professional wrestler, and over the past 12 months, plans for his retirement match became clearer.

Sina revealed last month that a tour called Now is a match that will be held to determine who will face him in the final match of his career.

The 16-man tournament featured superstars from Green, Smackdown and nxt, and even some surprises from outside the company, such as ZACH ZIGgler.

In the finale, they were overhing to Gunther and LA Knight, after Gunther defeated Je'Von Evans, Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa in the original three rounds, and Knight defeated Ryder, The Miza and Jey Uso.

On the December circuit

Cena debuted on the WWE main roster in 2002 and established himself as one of the biggest stars in wrestling history over the next 23 years.

His 17 world titles are an all-time record, and he has earned many other accolades, putting him on par with legends like Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and The Rock.

Saturday's event will be a celebration of Kena's career and a chance for fans to see him one last time.

Over the years, he often won CA matches that he lost, and in recent years he generously contributed to overcoming talents, so he was on the run, celebrating with alcohol.