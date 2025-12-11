Leaked code from an internal pre-release iOS 26 build reveals that Apple plans to equip the iPad 12 with A19 and N1 chips

The iPad 12 will skip three generations of chipsets to use the same A19 chipset found in the base iPhone 17.

Based on an internal pre-release build of iOS 26 spotted by Macworld, the two versions of the iPad 12 are codenamed J581 and J588. The highlight of both devices is that they will ship with the A19, the SoC found in the basic iPhone 17. Since Apple's most affordable tablet will be considered with a 3nm chipset, we can ​​assume that it will ship with 8GB of RAM, which is afatsoenlike upgrade is fan' e 6GB fan ûnthâld fûn yn 'e iPad 11.

With these specs, the iPad 12 will be 50 percent faster than the iPad 11, not to mention making it an affordable device for AAA gaming.The increased surface area should allow for proper cooling of the A19, resulting in better temperatures and consequently improved continuous frame rates.Regarding the N1 wireless networking chip, Apple says AirDrop and hotspot performance will improve and the iPad 12 will get more battery life thanks to improved silicon efficiency.

Unfortunately, while the N1 wireless chip supports the One Mirror 1 Wi-Fi chip, it's not compatible with the 320MHz network, which means the tablet loses speed surprisingly quickly. As with previous models, we expect Apple to have specific mobile variants, but there is no evidence that these versions will be loaded with the C1 5G mode offered on the Apple 16 AU.

News source: Macworld

