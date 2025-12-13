Blues vs Blackhawks Predictions, Odds, Picks - Dec 12 |FOX Sports

See St.Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks December 12 preview with over/under odds, game drawing, money lines, predictions, channel and more.
Blues vs Blackhawks Predictions, Odds, Tips - December 12
Robert Thomas and Connor Bedard will officiate the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks games, respectively, on Friday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. at the Enterprise Center.wait.Find out everything you need to know about the Blues vs. Blackhawks game, including puck lines, bankroll limits, over/under odds and expert picks, plus TV channel and streaming information.
Blues vs Blackhawks Game Info and TV Channel
- When: Friday, December 12, 2025 at 8 p.m.Et
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Topic: ESPN +
- Live Box Score: FOX Sports
|Favorite |Puck Line |Best Puck Line Pick |Underdog Puck Line Pick |Total |Above Total Pick |Under Total Odds |Moneyline Favorite |Underdog Moneyline |
Blues |-1,5 |215 |-265 |5,5 |-130 |110 |-110 |-110 |
Blues vs Ramadan Blackhawks
Ats pick: danceable) (+ 1.5)
Output selection: higher (5.5)
Score Prediction: -Blackhawks 4 - Blues 3
Blues and Blackhawks betting tips
- St.Louis and its opponents have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 16 of 32 this season.
- Chrisgo's games This season there have been more than 5.5 goals 15 out of 30 times.
- Both teams score a combined 5.5 goals per game, equal to the over/under of this game.
- These two teams conceded a total of 6.5 goals per match, 1.0 more than the Over/Under for this match.
- 29 Blues
- This game marks the 14th-ranked (Blackhawks) and 32nd-ranked (Blue) teams in the league in defense.
- The Blues' total of 81 goals (2.5 per game) make them the 29th scoring team in the NHL.
- St.Louis is 325 in goal against it, Released 114 Total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.
-What is their target (-33) groups out of 32 groups in lion.
-St.Louis' 16 power-play goals (84 chances) this season ranks 20th in the NHL.
- The conversion ratio of the power transfer to the 4th place of the Blues in the 16th place of the league (19.05%).
- Saint Louis' two shorthanded goals scored this season ranks 13th among all NHL teams.
|Name |Game |Goals |Assists |Points |Hands |Takeaway |Ketoff Win% |
| URobert UTomas | 28 | 7 | 14 | 45 | 12 | 54% |
| Dillon Hollolay | 32 | 8 | 9 | 20 | 4 | 4 | 4 | 4 | 4 | 45% |
|Ioritana kyrou |28 |8 |8 |16 |13 |9 |0% |
|Pawan Bochannovich |32 |11 |28 |11 |% 37.5 |
|Justin Falk |32 |6 |9 |15 |24 |9 |- |
And wasan Blues Player Props
- Blackhawks goals against during that span (3.0 per game) ranked 22nd in the league.
- The 89 goals allowed by Chicago (3.0 per game) are ranked 14 in the league.
- 16 age gap in the league.
- Chicago has 20 power play goals (per 90 chances), 11th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have the 10th best NHL Power Povage (22.22).
- As for shorthanded goals, Chicago has two.
|Name |Sports |Goals |Activities |Thoughts |Inays |Withdrawals |Pasoofff Win% |
|Connor Bedard |30 |19 |22 |41 |41 |13 |47% |
| UTyler Bertuzz | 27 16 10 | 26 29 | 6 | 46.8%
, Frank Nazar 28, 5, 15, 20, 33, 10, 44,2%
|andre burakovsky |25 |12 |19 |24 |24 |Day 12 |0% |0% |
|Teuvo Teravainen |29 |6 |11 |17 |33 |9 |45.9% |
Blackhawks player props
