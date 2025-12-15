Google and Apple release emergency security updates after zero-day attacks

Patches have been released for all their flagship devices to fix security flaws in the attack.Google Chrome has also been updated to address one of the vulnerabilities used in the attacks.

Apple and Google have released several software updates to protect against a hacking campaign targeting an unknown number of their users.

Google on Wednesday released patches for a handful of security flaws in its Chrome browser, pointing out that one of the flaws was actively exploited by hackers before the company had time to fix it.

Unusually for Google, the company did not provide further details at the time.

But on Friday, Google updated the site to say that the bug had been discovered by Apple's security team and Apple's team, which security experts are interested in.

Apple also releases security updates including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Vision Pro, Apple TV, watches and Safari.

According to the iPhone and iPad Security Advisory, Apple has made two fixes, and the company said this issue was used against a specific attack targeting "devices running before iOS 26.

That language is Apple's usual way of excluding customers and users from hackers.They are said to be targeted by using them for long periods of time.

Apple and Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.