World Cup winner earns record $50 million in prize money - FIFA

World Cup glory will award the national federation a record $50 million in prize money for the winning team at next year's tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, after FIFA confirmed the $727 million prize money will be split between the 48 competing nations.

The build-up to the 2026 World Cup has been overshadowed by controversy over ticket prices, with FIFA forced to cut prices on a limited number of tickets due to backlash from fans around the world.

But despite the increase in the price of their tickets, with some tickets now available for $60, FIFA announced the breaking prize money for the tournament on Wednesday during the FIFA Council in Doha, Qatar.

The total fund of $727 million includes a total of $655 million that will be distributed based on the success of the teams in the competition, from $9 million for the group stage countries to $33 million for the losing finalists and $50 million for the winners.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Argentina defeated France in a penalty shoot-out to win the World Cup for the third time, earning a prize money of $42 million.

France received $38 million after winning the 2018 World Cup.FIFA is making public its first World Cup prize money since Italy received $2.2 million for winning the 1982 World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11 with Mexico hosting Mexico City and South Korea.