The American Heart Association says that adults "should exercise caution" when snowing at a younger age than you might expect.

- Skiing can pose serious health risks, especially for adults over 45 and those with existing conditions.

- Congestion can cause heart failure due to things like cold air, heavy lifting, and using more arm muscles than legs.

- Common symptoms of a heart attack to be aware of are chest pain, headache, and heart palpitations.

- To shovel safely, use ergonomic tools, take breaks, lift with your feet and avoid twisting your body.

Alternatively, this may be the year you upgrade to a professional snow blower or snow removal service.Experts warn that snow can be a serious health hazard, especially for older adults and those with pre-existing conditions.

The American Journal of Emergency Medicine reports that from 1990 to 2006, more than 200,000 adults were treated in emergency rooms for snowmobile injuries.

How old is snow shoveling?

According to a spokesperson for the American Heart Association, adults over 45 should be careful when shoveling snow.People with known or suspected heart disease, high blood pressure or high cholesterol are at particular risk, the association said.In addition, people who smoke, are obese or lead a sedentary lifestyle should be especially careful.

Does snowmaking stress your heart?

There are five major stresses on the heart when shoveling snow, says American Heart Association expert Dr.Barry Franklin in a statement released:

- Static effort: Sholing involves contracting the muscles without movement in the surrounding joints, which puts stress on the heart.

- Manual work: Using the hands puts more strain on the heart than using the feet, which makes shoveling especially difficult.

- Lifting heavy objects: Carrying heavy snow often causes people to unconsciously hold their breath, a phenomenon called the Valsalva maneuver, which increases heart rate and blood pressure.

- Limited leg movement: inactivity or infrequent movement in the legs can collect blood in the lower part of the body, causing the amount of oxygenated blood to return to the heart.

- Exposure to cold air: Breathing in cold air constricts blood vessels, which increases blood pressure and narrows coronary arteries, which increases the risk of heart attack.

What are the common symptoms of a heart attack?

According to the American Heart Association, common symptoms of a heart attack include chest pain or pressure, dizziness, palpitations and heart palpitations.

"If you experience these symptoms while shoveling snow, stop immediately," the association advises."If symptoms persist, call 911."

How to clean snow safely

In the news, Franklin offers these tips:

- Use ergonomic tools

- Take frequent breaks

- Wear appropriate clothing to reduce the risk of injury or illness while swimming

- Use proper form, including kicks instead of body twists, keeping your back straight, bending your knees, and throwing snow forward.

If all else fails, seek help, including neighbors and family members or hire someone.