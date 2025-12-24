Our favorite Quest, PC VR, PS VR2 and Apple Vision Pro games in 2025

Kicking off our first round of 2025 awards, we're kicking off with our favorite games on Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, and Apple Vision Pro.

2025 is almost over, and this year we've seen a lot of new places in VR and augmented reality.Today we're highlighting some of our favorites.

Just like last year, we're dividing the editors' top picks for the best titles of 2025 into three articles.This first focuses on the best games on four platforms: Apple Vision Pro, PC VR, PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest.We also discuss our best immersive experiences outside of games.

The next article will focus on mixed reality apps and games and the best uses for hand tracking this year.As only fully released games are usually considered, tomorrow will include our early access categories.

Finally, our final article presents our biggest awards for 2025. Along with last year, these include Best VR Game of the Year on any platform, Best VR Hardware, Best Developer, Best Multiplayer, Best Virtual Space, and Most Anticipated VR Game for 2026.

So let's start with the first round of our top awards for 2025.

The best exploratory experience

2025 has been another eye-opener for how filmmakers use exciting technology to deliver compelling narratives.In particular, Apple Vision Pro in Apple Immersive Video saw projects such as the Metallica concert experience, Bono: Stories of Surrender, MotoGP Tour De Force and D-Day: The Camera Soldier.

Some of the experiences are about more serious topics: Truth of Hope uses VRChat to cover life saving friends, Little Red Dot movement explores the history of Singapore, and Soul Paint encourages creativity.Other popular programs include Touching The Sky, Alien Perspective, and Black Cats & Checkered Flags.

This year's award goes to The Clouds Are Two Thousand Meters Above, a free-roaming VR experience based on a Taiwanese short story.Although you can't influence what happens, most of the scenes can be fully explored because you are a witness to the story.It feels like walking into a movie, backed up with a compelling story and going the extra immersive mile.

Favorite new Apple Vision Pro game

Apple developers have only started support tracked controllers at the end of 2025, when player like Pickle Pro began to support the input method.The big name glassbreakers published in Apple Vision Pro in 2025, along with Apple's Best of the Year Winner, the puzzle game porta Nubi.

Gears & Goo from Resolution Games is our winner for Best New Apple Vision Pro Game.Developer Resolution adapted tower defense to Apple's vision and pinch interface with a challenging multi-hour campaign, and we want to see more Gear & Goo in the future.

The first new favorite game

Even without the release of the new Quest title, there was certainly no shortage of games across the entire Meta ecosystem standing out this year.

Many of the best Quest games of 2025 have been abandoned.Alongside big names like Marvel's Deadpool VR and Thief VR, the last few months have seen the arrival of Glassbreakers, Arken Age, Hotel Infinity, Reach, Of Lies and Rain, Demeo x D&D, Titan Isles and Memoreum.However, Alien: Rogue Incursion, Pixel Dungeon and GORN 2 have made sure to fill this time of year.

There can only be one winner and Ghost Town is the quest game of the year 2025.Fireproof Games delivered a "highly immersive supernatural VR adventure" with strong game design and the best visuals seen on Quest 3 to date.

It's a very worthy follow-up to Fireproof's previous hit, The Room VR: A Dark Matter, and we certainly want to see more of this world in the future.

Your new favorite VR game for PC

Every eye on a valve may be with the launch of steamframe next year, but 2025 still see some great PCVR releases.Leading the handful of exceptions were Vertigo 2: Aether, Battlegroup VR2, and Lushfile in the Photography SIM.

They have joined many headline hits such as Lies and Rain, Lumines Arise, Demeo

For 2025, RoboQuest VR is our PC VR game of the year.Flat2VR Studios' exciting adaptation of RyseUp Studios' 2023 FPS roguelite feels like it was originally developed for the platform, and we called it "an instant classic" in our review.

PlayStation VR2's new favorite game

It's another year where the PlayStation VR2 relied on third-party publishers - save for Climate Station - and the hits just kept on coming.2025 brought a strong library like Hitman, Maestro, Of Lies and Rain, Demeo x D&D, Reach, Lumines Arise, UNDERDOGS and Roboquest VR.We also don't forget about Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, which is gradually getting better with updates.

Arcane Age was named PlayStation VR2 Game of the Year for 2025.VitruviusVR delivered a powerful sci-fi action-adventure game with VR-first haptic game design.While it's also a solid PC VR and Quest 3 game, Arken Age benefits from Sony's headset with powerful haptic feedback and PS5 Pro improvements.Our appreciation of the game has grown since its launch and is a must buy if you love action games.