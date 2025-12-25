Latest Minnesota news

EAGAN, Minn.- J.J.McCarthy will be out for Minnesota's Week 17 Christmas game against the Detroit Lions, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Tuesday.

O'Connell said additional images from Sunday's X-rays revealed "very little hair movement seen on McCarthy's hand."

He said McCarthy's availability for the season finale against the Packers in Week 18 will continue to be evaluated.

McCarthy left Sunday's win over the New York Giants late in the first half.His final shot of the game was a tunnel screen designed to get the ball to the perimeter.

O'Connell said after the game that the freshman struggled to get his hands on the football.The result was a fumble, which was shown on slow replay, before a massive hit by Brian Burns that was cleared by the play design on the right side of the Minnesota lineup.

O'Connell said there were "some possible candidates" in the games where the injury occurred, but McCarthy "wasn't sure when it happened."

Tyler Nubin returned the ball 27 yards for a touchdown and Max Brosmer scored with less than a minute to go before halftime.

Author Brockmere may launch his second career.He completed 19 of 30 passes for 126 yards but had four interceptions on Nov.30 in Seattle.

The former Golden Gopher was steady last Sunday after relieving McCarthy, completing 7 of 9 passes (77.8 percent) with 52 yards and recording the first game-winning drive of his career.The possession included a nice 21-yard pass to Justin Jefferson along the sideline to convert third-and-17.

Brozmer will be backed up by John Wilford, who appeared in seven games and made four starts with the Rams from 2020-22.

(7-8) are looking for their fourth win in a row, and the Lions (8-7).Minnesota has already been eliminated from postseason contention;Detroit needs to win out and beat Green Bay to make the playoffs.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.(CT) Thursday.The game will be televised internationally on Netflix (and televised in the Twin Cities by WCCO).

O'Connell said he's been pleased with the way McCarthy has progressed down the stretch after previously missing five games with a high-ankle sprain suffered against the Falcons in Week 2 and another contest because of a concussion suffered at Green Bay.

McCarthy and they are 3-0 through December and snapped a four-game losing streak on Dec. 7 at home against Washington.

"It's been a blast to be around every day and kind of ride with him," O'Connell said."Even though we lost time to pursue that all season and here we are again in a short week of quick opportunity. That doesn't take away from the growth we've seen from J.J. He's dialed in. He's been here for exposure, being a part of things and he wants to hang in there and hopefully he'll be back 100% next week. Obviously, we'll be smart,we will be smart with it.

