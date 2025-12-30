Samsung TVs in 2026: OLED, Micro RGB and more |Tom's Guide

With CES approaching, we've got a wishlist of what we'd like to see in Samsung TVs in 2026, including cheaper Mini-LED TVs and new Micro RGB TVs.

What to expect from Samsung TVs in 2026: OLED, Micro RGB and more

It's shaping up to be a big year for Samsung TVs

As we turn the page to 2025, it's fitting to reflect on the year of Samsung TVs.The brand lost no time in 2025.it has doubled down on its AI-powered Vision AI, expanded its line of Mini-LED TVs to an additional format, and at the flagship level, the TV maker has launched one of the best OLED TVs ever seen in the Samsung S95F.

In 2026, the TV maker is poised for another big year.But until Samsung starts unveiling its latest innovations - perhaps at CES 2026 - all I can discuss is what I want and expect to see the brand do next year.

More RGB Micro LED TV

Micro RGB - the latest advancement in Samsung's display portfolio - is not true Micro-LED technology, but a sophisticated new version of Mini LED backlighting.

In short, Samsung Micro RGB knocks out tiny red, green and blue Mini LEDs.The result is a better contrast and a better color capacity than what we see on most Mini-LED ads today, and Samsung is just one of many TV manufacturers to create its own version of colorful, small Mini-LEDs.

Currently, Samsung Micro RGB is limited to a model with room control, 116-inches that cost thousands of dollars.It's certainly a sight to behold, but it's not just for the average customer.

As an entirely new type of display, I don't expect Samsung Micro RGB to suddenly become available in 2026 - nor do I expect Sony, Hisense or TCL, who have all announced their own version of the technology.

But 2026 could mark the start of a process in which this display technology effectively shrinks.If Samsung wants to stay ahead of the competition, it's in its best interest to release Micro RGB TVs that aren't 116-inches and cost $30,000.

2025 may be the best year ahead for Samsung's catalog of TVs, but with possible upgrades on the way to some of LG's best OLDs, Samsung would be wise to have some tricks up its sleeve for this important (and popular) TV class.

This could lead to massive upgrades to its flagship OLED series or smaller, more detailed upgrades to its entry-level and mid-range OLED TVs.If LG is moving towards improving some of its more affordable OLEDs to capture more of the market, Samsung should too.

The popularity of entry-level OLEDs has only increased in recent years, and it makes sense—people want OLED screens in the living room, but they prefer not to pay flagship prices for the benefits.In 2026, I'd like to see Samsung's cheaper OLED TVs get some updates, even if they're modest.

A more affordable Mini-LED TV

In 2025, Samsung expanded its Mini-LED line (called Neo QLED) by updating its mid-range QLEDs to include Mini-LED lighting.This gave consumers more ways to enjoy Samsung on Mini-LED without having to upgrade to a high-end TV like the Samsung QN90F.

Samsung's Neo QLED line skillfully mixes quantum dot color with mini-LED backlighting, and the QN90F might be the best example yet.It is loaded with options for gaming, streaming and more.

In 2026, I want to see Samsung progress.It's no secret that Hisense and TCL have been successful in recent years with their expensive Mini LED TVs.These budget-friendly models have their drawbacks compared to Samsung's expensive Mini-LED TVs, but their value compared to similarly priced Samsung QLEDs doesn't offer Mini-LED.can be cancelled.

If Samsung starts equipping its entry-level QLED TVs with more modest Mini-LEDs, the brand will take its fight to the doorstep of Hisense and TCL.

Reduce vision AI

By 2025, Samsung is devoting a lot of time, attention and marketing to integrating AI into many of its gadgets and devices, including TVs.By 2026, I expect that Samsung will reduce the TV units based on AI.

After messing around with Bixby and Perplexity on Samsung TVs, I didn't find much to appreciate.Using a digital assistant on a TV is not something that is proven to be useful.

In fact, almost every new AI feature I've used on a Samsung TV has been unreliable or limited.The Samsung Live Translate feature (which translates speech to subtitles in the chosen language) has potential, but the last time I checked, this feature was only available when watching live broadcasts, not external apps or devices.

Samsung TV in 2026: Outlook

In recent years, Samsung has announced most of its TV line at CES in early January.If this is true, we can learn most of the brand's TV plans in a few weeks.

Of course, there's always the chance that what's revealed at CES isn't the full extent of what Samsung will eventually release in 2026. There could be more surprises in store for what has been a competitive year in the TV industry.

