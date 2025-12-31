The last sports news from Clemson

CLEMSON — As Clemson continues its search for a new quarterback, one name that came up as a potential candidate Monday night is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Todd Monken.

Clemson's head coach Dabo Swinney is looking for a new coordinator after firing Garrett Riley on Monday.Clemson Insider reported on Monday night that Monken had emerged as a strong candidate to replace Riley.

Monken is one of the top offensive minds in sports, and has had successful complete games at the NFL and college level.In his first two years in Baltimore, Monkin took the Ravens offense to a remarkable level, singles red zone TD pct.(67.9), first in rushing yards per game (172.1) and passer rating (110.8) and second in yards per game (28.4) total yards per game (63.3) (397.6) this season.

In 2025, the Ravens are once again one of the best offensive teams in the NFL.Sure, it helps when Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry come up with plays, but you still have to be creative.Remember, Monken coached Stetson Bennett at Georgia and helped the Bulldogs win two national championships.

Why does Monken make sense at Clemson?

In his 37 years as a coach, Monken has spent 26 seasons coaching college football, including a stint at Southern Miss.He loves the college game and is eager to return.

Monken is also understandable because of his relationship with the Clemson staff.Monken was the OC at Georgia when Clemson's offensive line coach, Matt Luke, led the Bulldogs' big men up front.

Monken led the Bulldogs to fifth nationally in points per game (39.8) and eighth in rushing yards per game (472.0) during Georgia's final season as a national champion (2021-22). During that span, the Bulldogs accumulated 198.1 rushing yards per contest and added 273.8 passing yards per game.

He also makes sense because of how he can adapt to his personnel and still be effective running the football.

The best example of Monken adjusting his staff is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who became the first player in NFL single-season history with at least 4,000 yards (4,172), 40 TDs (41) and fewer than 5 INTs (4).Jackson also became the first player in NFL single-season history to throw for at least 4,000 yards and rush for 800 (915).

But Monken's success didn't stop there.He resurrected the career of Derrick Henry.In his first year in Baltimore, Henry set franchise records in both rushing yards (18) and TDs (16).

Along with Monken's others, the sky is the limit for what he can do with the Tigers' offense.Backup quarterback Chris Denson is a perfect fit for what Monken wants in a quarterback in the offense.Clemson has talent at tight end and wide receiver that could really use a defense to match how the offense tries to attack.

The Ravens led the NFL in total offense (424.9 ipg), rushing offense (187.6 ipg), red zone TD efficiency (74.2 percent) and yards per play (6.8).Baltimore's league-leading 6.85 yards in 2024 is the third-highest single-season average in NFL history behind only the 2000 Rams (6.98) and the 1954 Rams.(6.89) behind.

If you are Sweeney, you must make Monken say "No" before you eliminate him as a candidate.