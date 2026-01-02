Today's NYT Communication Tips, January 2 Answers #936

Here are today's Links answer and tips for groups.These tips will help you solve the New York Times puzzle, Connections, every day!

Today's NYT Connections puzzle has a very difficult purple category that requires the ability to mentally add letters that aren't there.Keep reading for clues and answers to Today's Connection.

The Times has a linked bot, like Wordle's.Go there after playing to get a numerical score and have the program analyze your answers.Players listed in the Times Games section can now track their progress, including number of puzzles completed, win rate, number of times they achieved a perfect score, and their winning streak.

Connections Group Tip of the Day

Here are four clues about the groupings in today's connections puzzle, arranged from the easiest yellow group to the difficult (and sometimes weird) purple group.

Yellow Group Tip: Give me a pen.

Green Group Hunt: Hockey.

Blue Team Hint: This is the level to complete.

Tips of the purple group: vegetable products, with a twist.

Respond to today's Connection class

Yellow Group: Write.

Green Team: Shtick

The Blue Group: Criteria.

Purple Group: Vegetables minus the initials.

What are the answers to today's essays?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The topic is writing.The four answers are no, note, note and note.

The words are in green in today's Connections

The topic is a joke.Four answers: Little, Gag, number and everyday.

Blue words in today's communications

Measure the subject.Four answers are bar, for example, measure and measure.

Purple words in today's links

The theme is the initials of vegetable subtraction.The four answers are ale (kale), eek (leek), chives (chives), and quash (pumpkin).

The most difficult connecting puzzle

Note some links to the toughest puzzles so far.It may help you in future puzzles.

#5: Include “things you can set up” like humor, disco, ping pong, and volleyball.

#4: Including "one in ten," such as eggs, jurors, moons, and roses.

#3: Added "streets on screen" like Elm, Fier, Jump and Sesame.

#2: Includes “power ___” like Nap, Plant, Ranger, and Trip.

No. 1: Include “things that can leak,” like the candidate, faucet, mascara, and nose.