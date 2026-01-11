Daniil Medvedev beat Alex Michelsen to earn another final shot in BrisbaneATP Tour |Tennis

Daniil Medvedev confirmed that he will be honored again at the Brisbane International presented by ANZ on Sunday.

The 2019 seed and runner-up advanced to his 41st final with an easy 6-4, 6-2 win over American Alex Michelsen in the semifinals on Saturday.Despite 27 unforced errors, Medvedev saved all four points he faced in the second set to break a tie against Alexander Zverev in the second final, according to Infosys ATP Stats.Among active players, he trails only Novak Djokovic (144).

"It wasn't easy at all. The score doesn't fully reflect the match," said Medvedev, a former PIF ATP No. 1 player. "But I'm happy that I was able to outperform Alex in the most important moments. That's what you have to do to win matches."

Medvedev's encouraging end to the 2025 season, highlighted by back-to-back semi-finals in Beijing and Shanghai before overcoming a 15-month drought in Almaty, set the stage for a positive start to 2026. He won 2-0 in another Lexus ATP Head2Headka final against Sunshii Brandon.

Earlier, Nakashima beat good friend Aleksandar Kovacevic 7-6 (4), 6-4 to reach his fourth ATP Tour final, and first since winning his maiden title on home soil in San Diego in 2022. The American has not dropped a set in his four matches in Brisbane this week.

"Alex and I are really good friends, we practiced a lot last month, so it's good that he's doing well in these tournaments," Nakashima said of his compatriot.