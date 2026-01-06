3 years at Chicago Influenza Hospital

The increase is driven by a new strain called subclade K that has caused outbreaks worldwide.Health officials said there is still time to get free vaccinations.

CHICAGO - The number of flu-related hospital visits is rising to its highest level in more than three years across Chicago, as health officials say there's still time to get vaccinated.

The positivity rate for people testing for the flu is just over 24 percent, with emergency room visits rising to "very high" levels, according to the latest data released Saturday by the Chicago Department of Public Health.

These levels are the highest since 2022. According to the health department, infections are increasing in all age groups, but especially among children 17 and younger.

The increase is driven by a new strain of influenza, known as “subclade K,” which has led to epidemics around the world.

Across the United States, there have been at least 81,000 hospitalizations and 3,100 deaths from the flu this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including eight deaths in children.

"Pneumonia season is here," the city's health department said in a statement."Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others from serious diseases."

Free vaccinations are available at most pharmacies and stationary immunization clinics in the city, locations and times can be found here.

Eileen Manojlovic, a family nurse practitioner at Rush University Health System, said basic hygiene is one of the best ways to stop the flu.

"Keep yourself healthy, make sure you take all your medicines, drink plenty of fluids, get your vaccines, stay home until you have a fever, cover your cough and wash your hands," said Manojlovic."We usually see more cases after the holidays, after everyone is around a lot of people and doesn't eat well."

Manojlović said high levels of stress and lack of sleep can also increase the likelihood of catching the flu.

Rush offers vaccines at its urgent care clinics at 1625 N. Harlem Ave.and 539 N. Dearborn St.

"It's not too late to get them," Manojlovic said.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, activity is currently "moderate" and COVID activity "remains low," according to the city's health department.

