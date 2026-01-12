Health experts assure Mainers that vaccination is safe and effective protection

"What we know from the data is that the flu vaccine is protective even at those ages when it's less effective."- Dr.David Hill, a pulmonologist

Health experts assure Mainers that vaccines are safe and effective

It's never too late to get the flu and/or COVID vaccine

Maine () – Many Mainers are crying out for the flu in 2026.

The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 108 flu-related hospitalizations in the last week of December and three flu-related deaths.

Health experts say there is still time to protect yourself from the flu and COVID.

"There's a lot of noise right now, in the face of years of public health data showing that vaccines are probably the single most important thing we've done in history to save lives."

-Dr.David Hill

Now that the holiday season is over, another season is upon us.All gatherings, travel and close contact with people are the perfect petri dish for respiratory viruses.

Dr. David Hill is a pulmonologist and chairman of the board of the American Lung Association.

"The flu vaccine should really be a priority because we're seeing an increase in flu," Hill said. "The best time to get a flu shot is September and October, but it's too late. All vaccines take about two weeks to be effective."

Last year was considered a severe flu season in the country.Health experts are hoping that 2026 won't happen again.

"We had a new strain develop, I believe it was in August of this year," says Sarah Lane, Hannaford's manager of pharmacy clinical services.

However, doctors say that getting the flu shot, even if it's not ideal, will give you better protection against the virus than the non-vaccinated virus.

"We see children and adults die from the flu every year," Hill said."It's almost always in unvaccinated people, and when it does, it's bad."

And while the focus is on the fluBut Covid is still a concern this year.

"Covid is still around," said Hill."The virus is changing, which is why the vaccines are being updated. We still see people getting very ill and going to hospital. And we still see a persistent disease. I see patients in my surgery all the time with a constant breathlessness, with a chronic cough, with fatigue after they get a covid."

To best protect yourself, the CDC recommends annual flu and flu vaccines for everyone six months and older.This can be done simultaneously.

A one-shot RSV vaccine is also recommended for those 75 years of age and older and seniors 60-74 years of age who have health risks.

Click here for the Maine CDC's latest weekly flu surveillance report.

They are updated every Tuesday.

Copyright 2026 WABI. All rights reserved.