5 healthy foods rich in protein in the intestines that will meet the needs of nutrients without destroying digestion |Health News - The Indian Express

Gastroenterologist Dr. Pal Manickam recommends 5 sources of good-friendly protein, including tempt, tofu, Greek yogurt, sprain.Design, made of fermented soybeans, said the most protein (19 g / 100 g) and probiotics for higher digestion.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp channel and follow us on Instagram

Protein is essential for many body functions, but filling up on nutrients at the expense of gut health is a counterproductive effort.Dr. Bal Manickam, a gastroenterologist and digital innovator, recently took to social media to share five protein-rich options that are also gentle on the gut.According to him, adding tempeh, tofu, Greek yoghurt, moong dal and low-fat paneer to the diet can help meet all nutritional needs without compromising digestion.

talked to health experts and learned more about how these foods work for gut health:

Pratiksha Kadam, Senior Nutritionist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai, told us that with its high protein content and essential nutrients, paneer is not only a source of strength and nutrition but also plays an important role in supporting digestive health and strengthening the immune system."Paneer is an excellent source of protein, which is essential for meeting daily needs, muscle building, repair and overall body function. It is a suitable option for those following a low-carb diet," she said.

According to Kadam, tofu has a higher nutritional value than paneer.Also known as tofu is made from soybeans."Made by grinding fresh soy milk, the mixture is crushed into a firm paste and then cooled to form tofu, the same way paneer is made from regular milk. The liquid whey is discarded and the dough is combined to form a cohesive bond, creating a block of tofu that is visible on the market," he said.

Not only is it high in protein, but it also contains nine essential amino acids that the body needs for growth and development.

Kadam said tempeh is higher in protein because it is made from whole, fermented soybeans and has additional health benefits;its probiotics improve digestion and gut health.In addition, tempeh is a source of dietary fiber and is a complete protein as it contains all essential amino acids."In terms of protein content, tempeh leads the way with around 19 grams of protein per 100 grams, paneer with 18 grams and tofu with around 10 grams."he said.

Dipalakshmi, a registered dietician at The Cleft and Craniofacial Center and Chennai Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, said that soaked moong dal and sprouts are a good source of protein and fiber, which helps in weight loss and digestion.You said you need to drink half a cup a day because it causes a lot of gas and bloating.

Greek yogurt is high in protein, which helps people feel fuller for longer, curbs their hunger and helps maintain weight. "Each 100 grams of Greek yogurt contains nine grams of protein, which can help you gain an edge. It aids digestion and supports gut health. It's best as breakfast because it's also rich in calcium, which strengthens bones," Deepalaksmi added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the general public and experts we consulted.Please consult your doctor before starting any activity.