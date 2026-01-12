'Is this normal?', after a well-meaning shopper shared a photo of a local shop front.

"They never clean, they never organize."

Beauty shopper sparks outrage after sharing photos of local store shelves: 'Is this normal?'

If you're on a tight budget, checking out your local thrift store might be the perfect way to get the most for your money.

However, when a store is poorly organized and the aisles are crowded, it can make any actual shopping quite challenging.

A Redditor shared a collection of photos from a Goodwill store that had apparently seen much better days.

They used r/thriftgrift to share their frustrations and spark discussion in the community.

"At my local Goodwill, they don't clean, they don't organize," said the former poster."They keep trash on the shelves. Is that normal?"

In the pictures compared, it appears that many silos of warehouses are filled with goods without any arrangement.

Many users in the comments section were quick to point out that the Goodwill location was definitely not a regular occurrence.

"Bad management," one user said.

"It made me physically stressed," shared another comment.

A third wrote: “I have been to many thrift stores, especially Goodwill and Value Village, but also small individually owned stores, up and down the east coast of Canada and the US, and I have never seen one this bad.

Often times, shopping at thrift stores can help you save money by offering used items such as clothing, furniture, and even some electronics at much lower prices.This allows you to get quality or brand name products for less.

You can even help extend the life of many items, preventing materials from ending up in landfills where synthetic materials often take centuries to decompose.

But, as seen in the original post, when thrift store shelves look like they've been thrown together haphazardly, it can deter many shoppers from wanting to spend time in the building, let alone spend their money.

