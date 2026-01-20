Golden Retriever's brother never falls for the taste of a nugget with zero regrets - ya life

They worked hard!

Golden Retriever siblings failed the chicken test with zero remorse

Golden retrievers are many things, but one thing they struggle with is watching food without eating.Let's be honest - putting chicken nuggets on the table in front of a pair of Goldens and asking them to wait is basically setting it up for instant failure.

A nation recently posted a funny video of their Golden Retrievers testing their willpower on TikTok, and the mock comments are hilarious.

Poor Todd was helpless—he threw up before leaving the room.

Poor Todd was helpless—he threw up before leaving the room.Tucker's strategy seemed to work, because his eyes were fixed on the place where his mother had disappeared, as if he knew that if he looked at the nugget, he would scream at him even louder than before.

Tucker was even seen sending a telepathic message to Todd, who hadn't taken his eyes off the breaded chicken pieces since Mom left.

Eventually, the temptation was too great and both Golden Retrievers finally gave in.Of course, when mom comes back and asks,"Anyone want to tell me what happened?"the boys get up secretly.Tucker puts his head on the table while Todd decides it's safer to hide under it.

Funny responses from the comments section

That video quickly went viral on TikTok with over 50 likes.Many fans expressed their support for the boys, including one person who said, "In their defense, technically you didn't tell them how long they had to leave. You just told them you'd be fine. So bottom line, they're innocent!"

Another commenter wrote, "In Tucker's defense, he HAD to eat it or eat Todd!"and maybe he wasn't wrong!Todd was definitely ready to eat the second chicken if Tucker didn't eat it!

One fan summed it up well, joking, "They have more character than I do…and mine is gone in seconds!"

Many people in the comments mentioned how long it had been since they had last seen Tucker and Todd.I think I speak for the fans.Everyone when I say I'm so excited to see them back!

