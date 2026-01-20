Carson Beck ends Miami's national championship hopes after devastating interception in handshake drama |New York Post

Hurricanes star quarterback Carson Beck didn't shake hands with No. 1 prospect Fernando Mendoza after Indiana won the national championship 27-21.

Miami's Carson Beck has no class, no problem.

Beck finished with 232 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Indiana won with its defense and a Herculean touchdown by Mendoza.

Beck threw a last-minute interception in Indiana territory to end the Hurricanes' season.

After the break, Indiana started the celebration and needed only two final knees to end the game. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti doused himself in the blue Gatorade in the final seconds.

As the final whistle blew, Beck was seen fleeing in the dressing room.

Beck is expected to make $3 million this season as a redshirt senior at the University of Miami and told reporters he hasn't attended a class since graduating from college in 2023.

"This year has been the best of my life in Miami," said Beck, whose team fell short of its final national championship goal.

While Beck was under fire, Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. ran up to Mendoza and shook his hand as Beck held on to his helmet and walked off the field.

"It's hard to end like that. It's really hard, but again, for a group that has faced so much adversity to finally have a chance to win, that says a lot about this team and us," Beck said.

Beck is currently preparing for the NFL draft, where he is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback by ESPN's Mel Kiper behind Penn State's Drew Allar, Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, Alabama's Ty Simpson and Mendoza.