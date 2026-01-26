What to know about Super Bowl 60: Patriots-Seahawks history, halftime show and more - The Athletic

The Patriots are looking for their record seventh Super Bowl title, while the Seahawks are looking for their second championship.

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL's 60th Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.(ET) and 3:30 p.m.Local.It will be broadcast on NBC, with play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico and analyst Chris Collinsworth on the call with Melissa Stark as the sideline reporter.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Patriots Super Bowl history

The Patriots will be making their 12th appearance in the Super Bowl after beating the Denver Broncos 10-7 on Sunday.They will be chasing their record seventh ring, which would break the tie between New England and the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in Super Bowl history.

The Patriots have been to nine Super Bowls and won six during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, which spanned from 2000 to 2019. That includes three straight from 2016 to 2018, with the last title coming in 2018.Brady in his final season in New England.

It took the Patriots seven years to return to the top of the sport, thanks in large part to impressive seasons from MVP candidate Drake Maye and coach Mike Vrabel.New England rebounded from four straight winning seasons to finish the 2025 regular season at 14-3.The Pats also broke from an 0-4 record in the playoffs in Denver to win the AFC championship and head into the Super Bowl with a perfect 9-0 road record this season.

Seahawks Super Bowl History

The Seahawks are making their fourth Super Bowl appearance and going for their second title.

Seattle made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in the 2013 and 2014 seasons under coach Pete Carroll.The Seahawks won their first and only Super Bowl title in that 2013 appearance, when they beat the Broncos in a 43-8 blowout.Carroll stepped down as the winningest coach in Seattle franchise history after the 2023 season, but the Seahawks rebounded quickly under the first head coach.Mike McDonald.

The Seahawks played like the most complete team in the playoffs, with a top-three offense, No. 1 defense and game-changing special teams.Sam Darnold signed with the Seahawks in the offseason and will appear as the starter in his first Super Bowl.Darnold backed up San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in Super Bowl LVIII and rebounded his career with the Minnesota Vikings last season.

Match history

The Seahawks and Patriots have met once before in the Super Bowl.The Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24 on February 1, 2015, giving Tom Brady his fourth Super Bowl ring and third Super Bowl MVP title.

Seattle took a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Brady helped New England back with passes to Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman.

With less than a minute left in the game, Seattle appeared to be in position to take the lead on second-and-goal from New England's one-yard line.It is known that Seattle did not give up its star Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson was intercepted by Malcolm Butler, which led to a victory for the Patriots and ended the Seahawks' season in defeat.

The Seahawks hold an 11-9 lead in the head-to-head series against the Patriots after a 23-20 overtime win at Gillette Stadium in Week 2 of the 2024 season.

Who is the intermission performer?

Three-time Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny will perform the halftime show.The 31-year-old Puerto Rican singer is a world star who sings exclusively in Spanish.His sixth studio album was released in January 2025, and by the end of the year he had topped Spotify as the fourth most streamed artist in the world with over 19.8 billion streams.He is familiar with the sports world and has headlined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.He made a guest appearance at Super Bowl 54.

The NFL, Apple Music and Jay-Z's Roc Nation released Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, in late September.

"What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to be on the world's biggest stage," Jay-Z said in a statement.

As the big day approaches, the NFL has pushed the halftime show even further, which some call the "Benito Bowl."In January, the singer shared a teaser video for his halftime show, and before conference championship weekend, the United and Bad Bunny announced that the merchandise would drop in two episodes that combined "football, music and culture."

His choice drew criticism from some, including President Donald Trump, who called his choice "absolutely ridiculous" in an October interview with Newsmax's Greg Kelly.

Who else is participating in the Super Bowl?

Rock band Green Day will perform at the opening ceremony on Super Bowl Sunday. The band formed in Berkeley, Calif., in 1986 — about 45 miles from Levi’s Stadium — and lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong said in a news release, “We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!”

Singer/songwriter Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem.Eleven-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will perform "America the Beautiful."R&B star Coco Jones will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Will Trump be in the game?

No way. Trump recently told the New York Post that he won't be attending Super Bowl 60 as the reason for skipping the tour.Last year, Trump became the first president to attend the Super Bowl.

In the interview, he also criticized Bad Bunny and Green Day, both of whom have criticized the president, saying: "I'm against them. I think it's a very bad choice. All he does is sow hate. Terrible."

What you need to know about Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium is the home of the 49ers, and this will be the second Super Bowl to be held there.Ten years ago, the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at the stadium.

Levi's Stadium opened in July 2014 and has a capacity of 68,500 people.The stadium will be the first outdoor stadium to host a Super Bowl since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 season finale at Raymond James Stadium.(Super Bowl 56 was held at Sofi Stadium, which was partially outdoor.

What is the weather forecast?

Weather.com is currently forecasting a high of 69 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 49 degrees Fahrenheit on February 8th.

What else is happening during Super Bowl week?

The Super Bowl will bring plenty of action to the Bay Area beyond Sunday's big game.

The NFL moved the Pro Bowl to Super Bowl week for the first time this year in an effort to increase fan and player participation.The Pro Bowl games will be held on February 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.Coverage starts at 6:30 PM.(ET) on ESPN, and the AFC-NFC flag football game is scheduled for 8 p.m.(ET).

The NFL honors are Feb. 5 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. The league's annual banquet showcases MVP award winners, Offensive/Defensive Players of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year.The 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will also be unveiled.The Red Carpet Show will air on NFL Network at 8 p.m.(ET), leading into NFL Honors coverage at 9 p.m.(ET) on NBC and NFL Network.