Thousands sign petition against Blake Lively

An online petition to remove Blake Lively's PGA credit from 'Its Ends With Us' has gained momentum after gaining hundreds of thousands of signatures in the past few days.

The number of signatures left at 1,900 shortly after a US judge released court documents containing Taylor Swift's text messages discussing Justin Baldoni has now surpassed 3,300.

Baldoni and Jamie Heath's letter of recommendation to the Producers Guild of America (PGA) on behalf of Blake Lively is back in the spotlight after Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's text was made public.

According to some industry experts, PGA Producer Credits can impact awards and eligibility for awards such as Oscars and Golden Globes.

During the court battle between Lively and Baldoni, internal communications revealed the letter was allegedly written under duress.

Below is the full text of the petition submitted on change.org.

"Justin Baldoni, a committed visionary, has worked tirelessly to bring It Ends With Us to life, a project deeply meaningful to him. From securing the rights to leading every stage of development, he has been the true driving force behind this adaptation. His dedication, passion, and leadership have been the foundation of this film’s journey.

However, when Blake Lively was awarded the Bay Award for producing, it turned out to be a misstep.This unfair recognition not only diminishes Baldoni's enormous contributions, but also highlights a troubling trend in the industry: the influence of awards on actual action.Instead of celebrating those who create and build the project, it mistakenly attributes success to self-interested individuals, or even others.Even at the expense of spoiling

Allowing such untruth harms the integrity of filmmaking and disrespects the core of the producer's being.It is necessary to reconsider this decision and adhere to the standards advocated by the Producers Guild of America.We call on the PGA to re-evaluate their criteria and withdraw Blake Lively's production of "It Ends With Us."

It's not just about one movie!It's about protecting the sanctity of recognizing true contributions and ensuring that any credit given is a reflection of merit earned, not an infallible privilege.Stand with us in demanding justice and fairness in the film industry.Sign the petition to restore the dignity of an industry built on hard work, not favoritism.”

