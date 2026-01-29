French Ubisoft workers go on strike

"We are calling to finish the driver's attention with the penny-pinching and lowering our job position."

French Ubisoft workers choose to strike

When deciding which video game to buy, "Is it fun?"it is no longer the only consideration.Given the state of the industry, "Do I want to support this company?"it is undoubtedly the most important.Take Ubisoft, for example, where more things seem to be falling apart on a daily basis.After the struggling publisher announced more layoffs this week, workers at its Paris headquarters said, "Enough is enough."Now they are calling a three-day strike.there is

The union representing Ubisoft workers plans a strike from February 10 to 12. "With management sticking to its authoritarian ways, we call on Ubisoft workers across France to join this strike, along with the five unions present at the company," the Syndicat des Travalleureuses du Jeu Vidéo (Union of Trade Unions) wrote in a statement.

The strike follows a series of drastic cost-cutting measures at Ubisoft.It recently closed its studio in Halifax just 16 days after merging its workforce.Last week, it closed its studio in Stockholm and announced other global restructuring measures.It also canceled six games and delayed another seven.

Then, earlier this week, the Assassin's Creed publisher proposed cutting 200 jobs at its Paris headquarters.Under French labor law, the company will organize the cuts through the country's Rupture Conventionnelle Collective (RCC) process.This requires a mutual agreement between the company and the union.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Ubisoft will now require employees to return to the office five days a week.(The company has agreed to two days of work from home in the week.) Although Ubisoft has developed capabilities such as efficiency and collaboration, it is easy to see this as something to reduce its employees.In violation of the rules at LinkedIn, he was suspended for three days as a penalty.

The trade union saw all this and decided it was time to take action."We call for an end to management's reluctance to squeeze pennies and worsen our working conditions," wrote the Syndicat des Travailleureuses du Jeu Vidéo."It's time to really answer to the leadership of the company, starting from the top! Without employees and public funding, Ubisoft will never grow much. We are Ubisoft and we are closing from 10 to 12 February!