Shirly reynes, homeless attorney and nonprofit founder, died in 58 - Los Angeles Times

Shirley Raines, Skid Row homeless advocate and nonprofit founder, dies at 58.

- Shirley Raines, the nonprofit founder known to millions of social media followers as "Ms. Shirley," has died at the age of 58.

-For years, the Compton native provided beauty services, food and hygiene supplies to homeless communities in Los Angeles and Nevada.

- Named CNN's 2021 Hero of the Year, Raines has used her platform to bring dignity and support to communities that are often forgotten.

Shirley Raines, a Compton woman who devoted her life to serving the homeless and founded the nonprofit Beauty 2 Streets, has died, her organization announced.He was 58 years old.

"Ms. Shirley has dedicated her life to serving others and has had an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada," said a message posted on Raines' X account on Wednesday.

For years, Raines' organization has served the homeless throughout the area, providing them with services such as hair coloring, makeup and mobile showers.During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group distributed face masks, hand sanitizers, vitamins, and more.

"They need to see a friendly face," she told The Times in 2020. "They need to know that they are not forgotten."

Raines was born in Compton on December 29, 1967. She had six children and four grandchildren and lived in Long Beach.CNN named her a 2021 "Hero of the Year" for her work helping people on Skid Row.

"It certainly wasn't easy, I was a broken woman in front of you," she said.

Raines' daughter, Rashawn Williams, 34, volunteered with her mother to help the homeless.

He said to help people."He loved everybody. He has a beautiful soul and it's just over. He really loved my baby brother who passed away. I'm so glad he's with him. It's bittersweet."

She said Beauty 2 the Streetz will continue to provide services and the board will decide who will lead the nonprofit.

"We're going to continue this for generations," he said. "It's not over. I want her community to know that they helped her so much. They helped him find himself."

His daughter said Raines died in his sleep in Las Vegas.The cause of his death has not been released.

Raines was "self-learned" in makeup and beauty, her daughter added.

Yuri Williams is the founder of Future Superheroes and Friends, a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization that serves the homeless, veterans, seniors and the disabled.Williams first met Reigns in 2017.

They were connected by recent family tragedies.Reigns' son died and Williams lost her mother to cancer.

Williams brought Raines to downtown Los Angeles, and the two began volunteering on the streets with Paul Avila, the founder of Pauly's Project, another nonprofit serving Skid Row's homeless.Avila died last year.

Williams said Reigns started crying a day after going out with Avila.

"She said Paul has radios to donate, and you have costumes and make people laugh, but I don't have anything," Williams said.

Williams pointed out that Raines does people's makeup, washes their hair and provides other beauty services.He told her he was bringing beauty to the streets, which is how the nonprofit got its name.

"She reminds me of my mom because she's a loving mom, but she's not going to change who she is," Williams said."He's strong. We fight and stick together like brothers and sisters."

The last time Williams saw Raines was at Avila's funeral last year.He said Raines has apologized for not speaking up recently.

"I'm excited to take him on the path he's on," Williams said."He had a huge impact on the world."

"He wanted to give women back that power, that dignity," said Catherine Butler, Avila's sister."She was out and about with her gentle nature. She took her to Beauty 2 the Streetz."