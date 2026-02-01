Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen Cover Mariah Carey's Secret '90s Grunge Songs at MusiCares Tribute

Website logo

Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen Cover Mariah Careys Secret 90s Grunge Songs at MusiCares Tribute

The existence of Mariah Carey's secret '90s grunge album was first revealed in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.In 1995, Someone's Ugly Daughter was released under the name Chick without her vocals.Inspired by Sleater-Kinney and L7, Carey was "looking" for a version of the LP with lead vocals intact to release;Last fall, she spoke with SZA and Jimmy Fallon about the mission.Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen teamed up last night to cover some of his songs at the MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala in the singer's honor.

At the Los Angeles Convention Center, the reckless beauty sang songs like "Love Is a Scam" and "Demented."It was the wildest part of the evening.Other performers at the event included Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Lauffey, Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Maggie Rogers, Billy Porter and Teddy Swims.

Laufey covered "That's Right";Kesha Covers 'Obsessed';Maggie Rogers closes "Honey";Teddy Swims sang "Without You";Puth covered "I Still Believe";Legend fought "Hero";Lambert played "Can't Let Go".

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Pat Smear previously appeared with Momsen at a Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in 2022. (Yesterday Smear sat out because he just broke his leg at a "weird farm.") Onstage in Tasmania last weekend, Grohl told the Foos they finished working on their twelfth album "another day."

Check out pictures from the night below.

