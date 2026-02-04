Apple AirTag Now Under $22 |Life

Everyone's favorite location tracking wonder is on sale, so hurry before the price goes up again!

This Apple loyalist is for you!At this point, you know how useful Apple Airtags are as a small but must-have travel companion that helps you keep track of everything you need.They now have a 25% discount, which brings them down to just $ 20, the lowest price they have ever had in the last 3 or so weeks.Of course, they are cheaper if you grab 4 packs because it costs $ 17 for them.Earn, but if you want one, there is no better time to catch it.We do not know how long this deal will last, but it is a great discount and definitely worth grabbing if you want to stay in the Apple world for your followers.

Here's how they work: AirTags can ping their location, so when you connect them to one of your devices, you can track that item through Apple's Find My app, which is available in the cloud and on Apple devices like iPhones, laptops and more.With Find My, you can even tell your AirTag to play a sound so it's easy to find.

Each one is fully encrypted for privacy, and even if it's far away, it can anonymously and secretly use the network of Apple devices to send its location back to you.When you remove an item like the keys, it can even send you a notification.

In addition to being water and dust resistant, AirTags are very easy to set up, and you can assign each name to keep your valuables organized.After my car was stolen a few years ago and the thieves hacked its GPS system, I bought one to keep in the spare tire in the trunk as a spare - and found it so useful that I bought another to put in my checked luggage (you never know where your bag might end up!).I haven't lost my car since.in a crowded parking lot.

AirTags have so many five-star reviews on Amazon, with a whopping 4.7-star rating."Durability is outstanding," wrote one reviewer, who added, "With its easy installation, tracking accuracy, durability, sleek design, and smart features, it's an investment worth every penny. If you're an Apple user who values ​​the security of your belongings from the Airbeat. I'm satisfied with my purchase and can't recommend it enough."

Be among others take advantage of Apple's rare sales and get four packs for the whole family or some valuables.

Don't forget about the lightweight AirTag mounts available for sale to make traveling even easier.

Balkin holds a string with a string (20% cut)

Shopping editor Marquessa Battle previously wrote about this high-quality locking AirTag holder, noting that "Reviewers love it because you can pull the AirTag in, turn it around, and lock it with everything from luggage to purses to keychains and beyond. Several reviewers noted that the AirTag holder is the smallest tool on the market."

“I use this clip to attach my security tag to my luggage,” Josh commented."The hex head screw makes it difficult to remove without a tool to prevent theft by a sharp TSA or airport employee. A must!"

The assessment promises:“I really like the cool look and the air decals.I didn't expect them to be tight.I put these locks on my lockers and even put them on my luggage and they show no signs of cracking or losing.They may be more expensive than other options, but they are a really good choice."

"I bought two of these and have never regretted it. These are the only cases I have bought and will buy for my AirTags. I don't trust the pop-in and pop-out cases, the locking screw system gives me peace of mind that my tags won't get lost. Easy to use and durable. They have never been accidentally opened and that is what they are designed for."— Jantar

simple bluetooth tracker bag holder

This convenient wallet holder can safely store one Bluetooth tracker in your wallet.It's smaller than a traditional credit card and flexible, making it suitable for a variety of wallets.

Promising review: "I bought another holder that turned out to be too thick and stiff for my wallet. I can use it with another air tag for an alternate purpose. This one works best for my 'back pocket' wallet. (So far, no problems with the air tag falling off). - Ctexhowlin

Affordable package of 4 thin tiles

Another great option for luggage: These garment holders have an adhesive package that attaches to most flat surfaces and allows you to slide AirTags in and out with ease.These can be great for people who don't want their tags "carried" in their luggage but still want the ability to track their luggage while they travel.According to our price trackers, a pack of 4 usually costs $9.99, which is still a great price.

4-Pack Ultra-Lightweight Silicone Key Chain Holder

At around $1.50 each, this 4-pack silicone holder is worth its budget price, allowing you to add a Bluetooth tracker to your keys, pet collar, bag, and more.

Promising review: "Great product for a great price! The colors help identify who's who, they're easy to see, they're super easy to use by just popping the airtag, but it fits securely and doesn't try to fall off!" - rbnyrk

4-pack of TagVaults, fabric holders

Place your tag in your luggage with this pack of 4 handy, easy-to-install "TagVaults".It adheres to nylon, polyester, vinyl, rubberized fabrics and GORE-TEX, and thanks to its removable top, you can replace your AirTag when you need to change the battery.

Promising review: "I love these. It's so easy to stick in your bag or luggage and you don't have to lie down or find a bag. They stick securely and are easy to pop up to the AirTag to charge." - Christine Carbon

Or a leather holder that hides the label.

Promising reviews: "This is a great item for my son who always leaves his keys somewhere. The design is unobtrusive, so he didn't mind hanging it on his key ring. The material and quality are very good to withstand rough handling on the keys. The Apple tag was very easy to insert and holds securely. It's not bulky. It protects the black Apple tag, so I bought the black tag very well." Rayfield

"It was perfect for the air tag and looks like a key ring, not an air tag holder. I had one with an air tag and I was worried it would fall off or get stolen. It covers both issues. As a bonus, it's really nice leather and looks great."- Thai

