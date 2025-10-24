The Louvre opened just three days after the herring moor shocked the world.The thieves came away with eight silver fruits from France, worth more than $100 million.

Not to protect the USA, in front of the Natantah meeting

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed that his country is in control of its own security and is not a U.S. protectorate.He made his remarks as he prepared to discuss the Gaza ceasefire with US Vice President J.D. Vance. Netanyahu's comments appeared to seek to allay concerns about international security forces in Gaza.Vance acknowledged the challenges of achieving peace but expressed optimism.Meanwhile, the Israeli government announced that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Israel on Friday.The ceasefire agreement requires the return of the remains of the hostages, 15 of whom have already returned and 13 are still in Gaza.

A major Russian run and flank attack in Ukraine kills at least 6 officials

Kiwi, Ukraine (Appler Apinis (Appler says that the woman who includes the tour, the gold and the woman and cattle visited on Wednesday. This method of conversation.

Trump continues a closed week in the White House to Senate Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is welcoming Senate Republicans to the White House as he heads into a storied week in the government shutdown.It's a show of solidarity, not for an urgent discussion on how to end the shutdown, but for refusing to negotiate Democratic demands for health care funding.Trump praised GOP leaders by name.But Senate Democrats also have their own wisdom.0 Staff believe they will continue to vote on a host bill that could reopen the government.Democrats want to extend expiring health care subsidies.He said he would discuss health care.

Information on National Guard shutdown efforts in Chicago, Portland and other US cities

Chicago (AP)-President Donald Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump and Democratic country of Democratic country.It's better to have a great deal of timeline and billing needs to be a navy day, the second government and competition of the soldiers in Los Angeles.Worse people can join in Portland, Oregon - Waiting for the Level Then.

The Louvre also spent three days behind one of the greatest museums of the century.

PARIS (AP) - The Louvre reopened just three days after a daring robbery that shocked the world.The thieves made off with eight pieces of France's crown jewels, worth more than $100 million.The theft has put President Emmanuel Macron and Louvre director Laurence des Cars under the microscope.Authorities say the thieves spent less than four minutes inside the museum Sunday morning.The jewels are still missing and the thieves are still at large.The robbery has raised questions about the museum's security, especially after the recent staff strikes signaled understaffing.The Louvre declined to provide details on any improved protocols.

Finding jewels with unscrupulous thieves in Louvre Heist is now a competition

PARIS (AP) — Experts say France's royal jewels could be gone forever after a botched theft from the Louvre.Thieves stole eight pieces, including crowns and necklaces, in just four minutes on Sunday.The jewels, which date back to the 16th century, were important symbols of the wealth and power of France.Experts believe the jewelry is likely to be dismantled and sold.The theft prompted the French government to try to solve security problems at the museum.The heist has been called the "heist of the decade" and has sparked a race against time for authorities to recover the treasures.

More than 40 people have been killed in an accident involving buses and other vehicles in western Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Police say at least 46 people have died in a crash on a highway in western Uganda after two buses collided while trying to overtake other traffic.Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash early Wednesday.Several others were injured in the accident after midnight local time on the highway of Gulu, a large city in northern Uganda.Police said in a statement initially put the number of dead at 63, but later revised it to 46, saying that some people found unconscious at the scene of the accident were actually still alive.Fatal traffic accidents are common in Uganda because the roads are often narrow.

Trump, who was chosen to lead the federal surveillance agency, resigned after the revelation of the scandalous text messages

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's pick to lead federal regulators has been withdrawn from consideration following the publication of his offensive text messages and pushback from Republican senators. Paul Ingrassia, who was nominated to lead the special counsel's office, was scheduled to have a confirmation hearing this week. But on Monday, Politico reported text messages showing him saying Martin Luther King Jr.'s holiday was not a problem.should be "cast into the seventh degree of hell."Ingrassia also described himself in the chat as having "Nazi tendencies."After the texts were revealed, several Republican senators said they would not support his candidacy.Including some of Trump's staunchest allies in the Senate.

Warner Bros. Acquisition confirms that it has received low interest and is considering its options

NEW YORK (AP) - Warner Bros. Open: Open - Home staff - Planned sale to two companies, two companies.On Tuesday, the entertainment and media giants, Education giants, 10% on Tuesday, that opening jumped almost 10%.

US stocks near record highs as gold price falls again

New York (AP) - Stocks are nearing record highs on Wall Street, as gold fell again to further erode its biggest gains of the year.The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% on Wednesday and settled below its highs earlier this month.The Dow Jones industrial average fell 99 points from its own record, and the NASDAQ composite fell 0.3%.DECLINED.NEFLIX has weighed on the market after offering gains for more profit