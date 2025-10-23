The biggest need for early playoff news is ahead of the NFL trade period

Many teams need help passing the ball. Meanwhile, a defensive back or wide receiver can make a difference in January and February.

Most need for 17 Playoff Competitors before NFL Trade Time Limit

- Buffalo Bills |News, results, fixtures and standings

- Denver Broncos

- Indianapolis Colts

- Jacksonville Jaguars

- Kansas City Chiefs

- Los Angeles Chargers

- New England Patriots

- Pittsburgh Steelers

- Carolina Panthers

- Chicago Bears

- Detroit Lions

- Bieber Packing House

- Los Angeles Rams

- Philadelphia Eagles

-San Francisco49ers

- Seattle Seahawks

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jump for it

- Buffalo Bills: Edge Rusher

-Denver Broncos: receptor ancho

- Indianapoy is cold: a sign of a corner

- Jacksonville Jaguars: Cornerback

- Kansas City Chapters: Pass Rusher

- Los Angeles Chargers: Running back

- New England Patriots wide receiver

-Pittsburgh Steelers: Sudhoot Pentima

- Carolina Panthers: Wide receiver

- Chicago: Headphones

- Disroit Lions: Encer Rusher

- Greakey Gars Packs: Damaged Show

- Los Angeles Rams: Back of Corner

- Philadelphia Eagles: Through the Hole

- San Francisco 49th Street: Edge Coaster

- Seattle Searhawks:

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Wide receiver

The NFL is more open than any time in recent memory. The trade deadline is Nov. 4, and things could change before we reach the tight end.

In Week 8, 16 huge teams have either four or five wins, while the Colts have six wins in the first division.The list of teams that could reach the playoffs is long, while the group that could win the Super Bowl without a miracle is significantly shorter.That could change in the coming days if some general managers make some aggressive movements.

To be in this discussion, there is one qualification: The team must be over .500.

So, what does your team need at the NFL deadline?Let's get it.

Buffalo Bills: Edge rusher

The Bills have several needs, including safety and receiver.However, finding another pass rusher should be at the top of general manager Brandon Beane's list.

Buffalo invested in Joey Bosa on a one-year deal, but his results have been limited. Even though Bosa remains healthy, he has two sacks and five quarterback hits in six games. That's not bad, but it's not ideal for a player who plays 68% of the snaps on a team that usually leads by a score or two.

The Bills also gave Greg Russo a four-year, $80 million contract extension this offseason, but the results haven't been great. The 25-year-old has 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits, leaving Buffalo lacking in return players to rely on.

In the game, the money must start to get results from praying more than in the previous years.In the five postseason losses against Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, they hit six other ambassadors, without enough visibility.

Denver Broncos: Many receivers

The Broncos have an elite defense that ranks first in yards per game, red zone efficiency, and third down conversion rate.Unfortunately, the attack power is not very strong.

Bo Nix has been inconsistent in his second year, throwing for 6.1 yards per attempt, ranking 20th in EPA behind Mack Jones and Kyler Murray.Part of the problem is the lack of talent at the position, as only Courtland Sutton has more than 270 receiving yards through seven games.

General Manager George Patton will be aggressive and try to farm another pass rusher, adding some punch to the offense if Sutton isn't open.If the Ravens think they will be gone for the next few weeks, that makes for a game for veteran Deandre Hopkins as a small compensation project that could be an option.

Indianapolis Colts: Cornerback

The Colts are a breathless team in the NFL, so let's give defensive coordinator Lou Anarum a shot.

If Indianapolis wants to make a move, keep an eye on the running back position.The Colts invested hard in the secondary this offseazon with the signing of former All-Pro Cornerback Charvarius Ward and Cam Binum.Still, Indianapolis ranks 13th in yards per completion (10.5) and 18th in yards per attempt (7.0).

However, pass defense is not a glaring weakness.The Colts are ninth in EPA per dropback against (.029), though that has more to do with the pass rush, which is seventh in sacks (19) and fifth in quarterback hits (54).

Jacksonville Jaguars: Cornerback

The Jaguars are a tough team to be proud of, given their position and the moves they made earlier this season.

First year general manager James James Gladstone Transpel HubbelliWill some of Gradsen join the stage of fun and slots tours elsewhere, or does it make sense for it to lead to weakness?

If the Jaguars go the other way, take a look at the transition across.Despite finishing 10th at 22.2% pressure, Jacksonville died with eight sacks through seven plays.Although Travon Walker and Josh Hoin-duo are awesome, inside Rusher can get to fill them.

Kansas City Chiefs: Pass-Rusher

The Chiefs started, but they needed help on the defensive line

Kansas City's offense has been spectacular the past four weeks, racking up over 411 yards per game while scoring at least 28 points in each outing.While the defense ranks fifth in yards and third in marks against, the pass rush is 14th in sacks (15), 22nd in pressure rate (18.3%) and 12th in coverages (38).

With rookie Omarr Norman-Lott out for the year with a torn ACL, the Chiefs should look to add a player along with Chris Jones who, despite only having two sacks, is playing elite football.One target could be the Cardinals' Calais Campbell, who at age 39 has posted three sacks and nine hits at inside linebacker.

Los Angeles Chargers: running back

The Chargers were loaded heading into the postseason with first-round pick Omarion Hampton and veteran Naji Harris leading the way.However, things have changed.

Hampton is on injured reserve with an ankle injury for at least two more games, while Harris is out for the year with a torn Achilles.That leaves the rushing load to Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal, who have 145 NFL carries between them.

Good news?Los Angeles should have several options.Depending on how much the Chargers are willing to trade up, they could call the Saints, Jets and Dolphins on Alvin Kamara, Breece Hall and De'von Achane, respectively.Hall is set for free agency in 2026, while Kamara and Achane are signed through 2027. Make a. One of the three would give offensive coordinator Greg Roman a good option to have at running back besides Hampton.

New england patriots.wide receiver

Add the patriots to the long list of teams to add another pass catcher to the mix before the deadline.

New England has been thriving at 5–2 with Drake Maye playing like an MVP candidate with 1,744 passing yards and 12 touchdowns on 8.6 yards per attempt. Still, there are questions on the outside. Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte have produced 812 yards and four touchdowns between them, but the next-best receiver is Mack Hollins with 11 receptions and 119 yards.

If the pastors can find another important weapon to straighten the field near the ballot and the dance, they will be a more dangerous threat in January.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Wide receiver

Looking at the Steelers, there is a case to be made for the defense.After all, Pittsburgh lost 28 per game.However, there is no bigger weakness on the net than receiving oil behind DK Metcalf.

Metcalf has been solid in his first season with the Steelers, totaling 406 yards and four touchdowns.However, every other wideout has failed to reach 200 receiving yards in six weeks, with Calvin Austin III tied for second with 139.

If Pittsburgh wants to make more than one and finish in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the front office should target a player opposite MetCalf.Perhaps it will be someone similar to the saints Chris Olav or Rashed Shaheed, both in the new proposal.

Carolina Panthers: Wide receiver

If you had an honest moment with the Panthers front office, they might admit they didn't expect it to be 4-3 and one game out of first place in the NFC South.

However, Carolina is still in contention, and to do so, the Panthers must look to add firepower to a team that retired veteran Adam Thielen this offseason, leaving them with star recruit Tetairoa McMillan and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette.

If Carolina wants to make a move, they may consider a long-term addition, given the timing of the roster.That Olani will attract attention.Then there are some cheaper options, including 28-year-old jakobi meyers who is the age of a forward, who will hit free agency after this season.

Chicago: Headphone

No one thought the Bears would need a cornerback early in the season.Chicago had star tight end Jaylon Johnson and new slot corner Kyler Gordon, both signed to recent extensions.

But with Johnson out for the season, general manager Ryan Poles could look to add another stalwart in the defensive backfield.Through six games, Chicago ranks tied for 16th in pass defense and 18th in yards per completion against.While another pass rusher would also be great, already paying Montez Sweat $100 million makes it more difficult.

With a 4-game winning streak, Chicago hopes to break through and reach the PostSeason for the first time since the 2021 season. Adding a corner in the second stage of injury will help that goal.

Detroit Lyons: Edge Rusher

The Lions were not ready, with Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St.Brown, Jamesson Williams and Sam Lasparta.

Defense is another story.

While the secondary has taken a beating, this unit should be healthy in the coming weeks.The biggest long-term issue is the pass rush, which outside of Eden Hutchinson, doesn't pose many threats.Through seven games, Hutchinson has six sacks and 13 quarterback hits.Al-Akaden Muhammad is flourishing in his age-30 season with five sacks and 10 QB hits, but will that continue?His track record suggests that may not be the case.

Still nothing more on the edge, it's worth adding a third pass rusher who can still pressure the quarterback.It makes sense for general manager Brad Holmes to call the Bengals over Trey Hendrickson, who would cost a pick day.In the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Hendrickson posted 35 sacks.

Green Bay Packers: Defensive approach

The Packers looked like the best team in the league for two weeks, beating the Lions and the Captains with ease.Then things looked dark after a loss to the Browns and a tie with the Cowboys.But with two wins since then against the Bengals and Cardinals, Green Bay appears to be back on track.

That said, the Packers need to find another talent in the defensive interior after trading former Pro Bowler Kenny Clark in the deal to acquire Micah Parsons from Dallas.Green Bay doesn't have much defensive depth beyond Devonte Wyatt, with Carl Brooks having just seven tackles and one half as the other starter.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has trouble giving draft capital to Parsons, but he could waive his Day 3 option for a hire.

Los-Anjeles Rams: Burunback

If the rams were to kick the ball, they would be 7-0 and arguably the best team in the league through week seven.Unfortunately, they are 5-2 and a three-way lead in the NFC West.

Los Angeles could make the rare trade move for a Kicker, but more than likely this team will make a bigger swing by finding a corner who can play in front of Star Safety Kamrren Curl.Now, the Rams rely on the starting trio of Cobie Durant, Digiado Williams and Quentin Lake in the slot to sustain themselves in the secondary.

So far, Los Angeles ranks second in sacks (26) and seventh in pressure rate (25.2%) but just 13th in passing yards allowed per game.If the Rams can find a top-end edge with their pass rush, they could emerge as NFC favorites.

Philadelphia Eagles: Pass rusher

Philadelphia is 5-2, but the Eagles haven't been sharp on either side of the ball much of the year, ranking 26th offensively and 23rd defensively.

However, if there's one area that needs addressing above all else, it's on the defensive line.Philadelphia lost Josh Sweat and Milton Williams this offseason, leaving 13 sacks and 25 quarterback hits out the door.The answer was the signings of Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche and Za'Darius Smith.

Through seven weeks, that triangle has 2.5 sacks, six touchdowns, six hits, and now Smith has retired.After Brandon Graeme's recent return from retirement, general manager How Mowie Roseman has luxury, inside corners and inside linebackers.As mentioned above, there are many options.

San Francisco 49ers: Edge rusher

The 49ers have a lot of needs because of all the injuries.

San Francisco finished first with the Rams and Seahawks west of San Francisco at 5-2.Especially in front of Saba - Pro Ede holds Nick Bosha and the future Family House, both for the season.

Gen. John John Lynch can't replace Madyo or the mentor, but he should consider that he is moving too much to not move.The 49ers could call Cincinnati about Hendrickson to see what it would take to make the final deal.If nothing else, make bendels and hang up the phone.

I-Searket Seahawks: Unogada

Seattle has the highest offense in DVOA through seven weeks.Sam Darnold threw for 1,754 yards and 12 touchdowns.Jackson Smith-Njigba leads the league with 819 receiving yards, and no one else has more than 630.The defense ranks 10th in yards and sixth in points.

However, the Seahawks have one weakness: they struggle to run the ball.Despite Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, Seattle averages just 3.7 yards per carry, 27th in the league.

While it's tempting to consider someone like Kamara or Hall, the reality is that Walker and Charbonnet are two quality tight ends.The Seahawks need to reinvest up front after dealing first-round rookie Gray Zabel at left guard.Seattle could make a call to the Titans for veteran Kevin Zeitler, who is on a one-year deal.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Wide receiver

If there was one team entering the season that no one would have thought they needed to accept, it would be the Buccaneers.But, here we are.

Chris Godwin continues to rehabilitate his sprained ankle, Mike Evans has a broken collarbone and Jalen McMillan has missed every game for more than two months with a preseason neck injury.All that remains is star rookie Emeka Egbuk and a number of deep pieces.

With the Buccaneers making a legitimate run to the Super Bowl this year, general manager Jason Licht should look for any improvements on the perimeter to help Baker Mayfield, who has MVP aspirations with 1,767 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions in seven games.