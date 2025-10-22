School assembly Headlines: 9/11 - India Today

Website logo

See the top national and international news headlines on September 11, 2025. Main Holders for School Dropouts – September 11 Browse National and International News Headlines from September 11, 2025 to September 11, 2025. Here are the latest and international...

See the top national and international news headlines on September 11, 2025.

Main Holders for School Dropouts – September 11

Browse National and International News Headlines from September 11, 2025 to September 11, 2025.

Here are the latest and international news for today on important developments in politics, economics, expedia and world events.

1. PM Modi and Trump show positivity in Ud-India trade negotiations

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump expressed their willingness to actively engage in trade negotiations to strengthen bilateral economic relations.

2

The Securities and Exchange Commission of India has announced regulatory relaxations for foreign investment in government bonds from February 2026.

3. Indian stocks continue to gain on trade optimism

Stocks are rallying as investors look for improvement in US-India trade talks and improving prospects of a US cutback.

4. India will respond normally to the unrest in Nepal. The Prime Minister appealed for calm

Indian Prime Minister Modi calls for restraint and dialogue as Nepal's protests escalate, affecting bilateral relations.

On August 5, the cabinet decided to open the inspection and deport illegal immigrants

Assam Cabinet approves standard operating procedure to identify and deport illegal immigrants within 10 days.

1. ISRAEL ATTACKS GAZA'S NEW TOWER THAT HITS THE ROCK REGION OF QATAR.

The leaders of Hamas in Gaza are pointing out that tensions have increased after the attack on Hamas in Qatar.

2. RUSSIAN RULES WITH POLAND PLUS NATO AFTER 'NOT FOUND' CALLS

Russian drones fly across Polish skies, prompting NATO action and increasing security fears.

3. TRUMP CALLS ON EU TO ARREST 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA AND INDIA TO PUT PRESSURE ON PUTIN

President Trump is demanding heavy tariffs from China and India to pressure Russia, sources say.

4. Nepal's Prime Minister Oli resigned due to violent protests;Parliament burned down

Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli resigns amid mass protests and burning of government buildings.

5. CHINA OK NATURE RESERVE IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA DISPUTE

China is building a nature reserve in a disputed area of ​​the South China Sea, fueling territorial tensions.

