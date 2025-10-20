Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, with symptoms often becoming more severe and worsening over time

Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer's That Can Be Mistaken for Exhaustion or Stress

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, and its symptoms usually develop slowly and worsen over time.

Memory loss and confusion are early symptoms associated with Alzheimer's disease.However, medical experts today warn of several other warning signs that can easily be confused with stress or fatigue.

Dr. Martin Thornton, chief medical officer at Bluecrest, urged people to stay alert for symptoms to identify potential health problems early.In addition to confusion, it can also include the ability to focus on work, finding the right words when speaking, or misusing time more often.

Speaking to the Mirror, Dr Thornton said: “We've all found that things slip our minds during busy work periods, but persistent or worsening changes in the brain can signal something deeper, even at a young age.

“Keep experiences that make you anxious, and beware of extreme stress, which can promote inflammation, increasing the risk of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease.If you have any doubts, be sure to have regular medical checkups so you can catch problems before they develop further.”

GR Tornon's observations come from over 944,000 people currently living with dementia in the UK, based on NHS figures.Alzheimer's disease is the most common form, accounting for 60 to 70% of cases, according to the World Health Organization.

Although Dr.Thornton agreed that everyone knows that everyone has a problem or finding the right words, such symptoms can indicate cognitive decline when they interfere with work and daily activities.

The same goes for unexplained irritability and fear of normal life, as well as difficulty adapting to change.

Dr. Thornton added: "We've all made errors in judgment at various times in our lives. The problem is that when these errors in judgment start to get in the way of fulfilling key responsibilities, whether it's forgetting to pick up a child from school or cutting important points on a work project, these errors can be a sign of poor judgment."

Later, he said: "Life is full of many changes, which can put us in trouble.

In addition, Dr Thornton emphasized the importance of monitoring for any unusual physical symptoms. As some stiffness is normal of lengthy desk work, losing balance regularly or tripping can be warning signs.

He said: "Many of us are tired from sitting at a desk all day or doing physically demanding work, but when you show frequent physical symptoms, such as swelling, losing your balance or having trouble buttoning your shirt, it could be a sign of something serious.

"This physical sign can be found in changes in the brain, an early sign of Alzheimer's disease." Anyone worried about these symptoms should consult their GP.

Ten possible Alzheimer's symptoms are often mistaken for stress

Having these symptoms doesn't necessarily mean you have Alzheimer's disease, but they are warning signs to watch out for.

- Withdrawal from work and social relationships

- poor judgment or unusual decision making

- Difficulty with change

- Entry track time or location

- Changes in mood or personality at work or at home

- Unexplained physical symptoms or coordination issues (stumbling, losing balance or difficulty putting on clothes)

- Memory problems affect daily activities

- Difficulty concentrating on work

- Planning or problem solving challenges

- Struggling with words in chat or email