Everything Apple Announces October 15: Meet the New M5 MacBook, iPad

A summary of all products with Apple's M5 chip, such as the new 14-inch MacBook and iPad Pro

Everything Apple announced today: Meet the new M5 MacBook, iPad

Apple just dropped its latest silicon bomb — the M5 chip — and it looks like the company wants to dominate the AI ​​hardware race from all angles.Unveiled today in the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro models, the M5 is "Apple's next big leap in AI performance", promising faster on-device machine learning, better efficiency and stronger support for For Apple Intelligence - the company's new AI tools.

Chip, based on Apple's third 3-nanometer, 10-core cputer each gpu, gpu is used as the main power of the GPU.Apple m5 includes more than 3.5X 3.5x 3.5X more than m1.

Whether it's a laptop or a tablet, the message is clear: the M5 is Apple's foundation — and it's already in everything you can buy this fall.Here's everything that was announced:

You may also like

14 inch macbook pro

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro is the first Mac to feature the M5 processor.Apple says it's not only faster, it's smarter.The machine can now run large language models (LLs) locally, speeding up the workflow for developers, researchers and developers.Apple claims that the M5 M5 GoodhBook Pro can provide up to 24 hours of battery life, 1.6x faster graphics and twice the speed of the M4.

It ships with MacOS Tahoe, Apple's latest desktop operating system, and offers extensive Apple Intelligence integration, a bright Liquid Retina XDR display, and a space black finish.The 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 starts at $1,599, with pre-orders starting today and available until October 22. If you're a European buyer, note that the laptop doesn't come with a charger.

Powered by the new M5 chip, the iPad Pro joins the lineup as the lightest and thinnest yet.Apple says it offers desktop-class AI capabilities for apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, and now includes improved displays and longer battery life.With the M5, iPad users can take advantage of Apple's on-device intelligence features available on the MAC, including generative image tools and intelligent writing commands.

The M5 iPad Pro starts at $999 and is available for pre-order today with shipping on October 22nd.

Alma vision Pro

Apple also introduced the upgraded Vision Pro that features an M5 chip and a new dual band for convenience.The company says the M5 significantly improves display, battery life (now up to 2.5 hours of use) and AI-based features in VisionOS 26, such as new characters, real-time translation, and spatial scene generation.The device also features a 120Hz refresh rate and sharper images thanks to micro OLED displays.Improved support.

The M5-powered Vision Pro will launch on October 22nd and will be available for display at Apple Stores starting this weekIt will cost $3,499.

Themes Apple iPad MacBook virtual reality

Chaparancin Termansend is the editor-in-chief covering everything related to technology, video games, degree games, digital culture and everything that's happening next.He holds a master's degree in journalism from the University of North Texas and is a proud and proud writer.His writing has also appeared in PC Mag and Mother Jones.

In his spare time, he cooks, sleeps, and enjoys Detroit sports.If you have any suggestions or want to talk about the Lions, you can contact him at Bluesky @offbrandchance.bsky.social or email [email protected] .