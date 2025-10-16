"South Park" continued to brutally mock President Donald Trump in its latest episode, but it also turned its attention to Peter Thiel.

'Sanam Park' vs. South' parodies Tee fighting Trump Trump latest episode

"South Park" returns to continue its take on President Donald Trump, and this time, it's also setting its sights on Peter Thiel.

The latest episode of the animated series, which premiered on Wednesday, October 15, continues the wild story in which Trump is romantically involved with Satan, who is pregnant with his child.In the new episode "Twisted Christian," Trump visits Planned Parenthood seeking secret abortions for Satan, even as he works with Vice President JD Vance to run abortion clinics.closure.

The episode also featured a parody of Thiel visiting South Park Elementary to give an exaggerated presentation of how the Antichrist will come.Last week, Reuters reported that the co-founder of PayPal said during a series of talks that he feared an "Antichrist" figure could emerge on the global scene.

Thiel gets a theme song in the episode about how he knows "about the Antichrist," which turns into a parody of "The Exorcist" at the end of the story.In the end, Teal is revealed to be working with Vance to make sure Satan doesn't have a child of his own."When I become president, I'm going to give you full access to everyone's data," Vance says cryptically.But promised Thiel as a scheme.

The venture capitalist is convinced that Eric holds the key to Cartman's possession and must bring him to Washington, DC, but the episode ends with the plot unresolved.

The episode's graphic subplot repeatedly poked fun at Trump, jokingly depicting him as a small penis, a recurring joke in recent episodes.

"South Park" has been making waves since July with repeated tightening of the trumpet and management members.

Starting with the season 27 premiere, which continues the story, which is shown in the same way "South Park" is associated with Satan, who feels unable to leave their romantic relationship because she is pregnant with Trump's child.

Trump has appeared in every episode of "South Park" since July, when the show poached some members of his administration.Vance was featured on the show as Trump's main character, in "Fantasy Island."Home Secretary Christy Nome appears in season 27, where she drinks dogs.

The White House in "South Park" has started "South Pound" since July.

"The program has not been relevant for more than 20 years and it relies on threads without money and attempts," the president said.

The fifth episode of season 27, "Conflict of Interest," featured Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, who was criticized for pressuring ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel for his comments about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.The episode features Carr repeatedly making outrageous comments before being admitted to hospital.“We could lose our freedom of expression,” warned one doctor who had seen people injured in a variety of ways.

When will the next episode of 'South Park' air?

After 10 Oct. 15, South#e returns to any episode after the second year.

According to Comedy Central, new episodes of season 27 are scheduled to air on October 29, November 12, November 26 and December 10.