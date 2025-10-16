Aquatic animals can develop a form of Alzheimer's disease when bathed in water.

By Stephen Beach

Bottlenose dolphins may develop dementia, new research suggests.

Marine mammals could be suffering from a form of Alzheimer's disease if washed up on beaches, according to scientists.

They say the debilitating condition may be caused by naturally occurring cyanobacterial toxins, which can also cause dementia in humans.

Finding a beached dolphin or whale is one of the most stressful events for nature lovers

Researchers are trying to figure out why the marine mammals got stranded on beaches in the first place.

A group of our scientists made a unique hypothesis: if adults, because adults with dementia sometimes travel far from home, maybe dolphins suffer from some form of Alzheimer's disease.

In the case of marine mammals, researchers say Alzheimer's-type neuropathology and distrust may be caused by "chronic exposure" to toxic molecules produced by cyanobacteria.

Studies of villagers on the Pacific island of Guam show that chronic dietary exposure to cyanobacterial toxins is associated with misfolded tau proteins and amyloid plaques characteristic of Alzheimer's disease.

Scientists say that cyanobacterial toxin BMAA, as well as 2.4-denumbered acid (AEG) are found toxic for neurons.

He explains that Bmaa induces Alzheimer's disease like Alzheimer's neuropathology and cognitive loss in animals.

Toxins in food webs in marine ecosystems may be food "biomagnets," according to research published in Biology.

A study of 20 common bottlenose dolphins stranded in the Indian River Bay in eastern Florida found that their brains contained BMAA and 2,4-DAB.

Brain neuropathology similar to that of Alzheimer's patients, beta-amyloid plaques and hyperphosphorylated tau protein were found in dolphin brains.

"In addition, inclusions of the TDP-43 protein, which are characteristic of particularly severe forms of Alzheimer's disease, were also found in the brains of dolphins.

"During the bloom period, the same fish showed 536 different genes associated with alzheimer's disease."

Scientists say the duration of cyanobacterial blooms is increasing with climate warming and nutrients tied to agricultural runoff and sewage waste.

In 2024, Miami-Dade County had the highest rate of Alzheimer's disease in the United States.

"There are pathways to Alzheimer's disease, but cyanobacterial exposure is a risk factor," Dr. Davis said.

