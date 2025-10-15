EU works with G7 partners to respond to China's rare earth restrictions - Lebanon News

|Lebanese News
Updates on the war between Israel and Gaza
To counter China's rare earth rule, the EU is working with its G7 partners.
14-10-2025 |
EU joins G7 partners to respond to China's 'unfair' controls
"We cannot stand still, we need a coordinated response," the head of commerce told reporters."I am in close contact with my G7 colleagues and have been working with China to find a solution."
Zelensky said that he will meet Trump in Abrington
Rubrio demands the immediate release of 700 political prisoners
The EU is "concerned" by China's export controls on rare earths
Qatar Prime Minister: Discusses the regional response to the Israeli attack with partners
Qatar PM: Discuss the regional response to the Israeli attack with partners
Beijing blames the US for escalating trade tensions and defends restrictions on rare earths
Ministry of Commerce: China will impose Temporary dumping measures on EU.Hog
China to impose provisional measures on EU pork dumping: Ministry of Commerce
At least five dead, 35 injured after explosions in Kabul: Hospital
US works on new $20 billion facility for Argentina: Treasury Chief
Power cuts imposed across Ukraine after Russian attacks
France to maintain democracy in Madagascar after military takeover
Police said the Manchester attack was motivated by allegiance to Islamic State
The panted wing of Hamas said at 1900 gmt it would push two Gaza Gaza bodies
At 1900 GMT, Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the bodies of two hostages in Gaza.
Berri Spokesperson: Meeting with President Aoun was 'excellent as always'
LBCI source: Lebanon's Morgan Ortagus highlights Israel's failed meeting
Meet Miss Leabon 2025: videos
A series of Israeli Airstrikes cause massive fires in southern Lebanon.
Lunar Cyclipse Photographer Lebanon: Watch the amazing video
Minister of Health to LBCI: techniques in the case of Tenorin water, the ministry is looking for options to ensure safety.
Tannoinon Water Contamination Raises Alarm in LebanonNew information emerges
Tanurin water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
The Lebanese army recovers two men kidnapped from the Syrian-Lebanese border
US-Lebanon talks in Washington promote reforms: 'Making Lebanon great again' is not a dream
Three Israeli airstrikes hit the town of Seddiqine
Lebanon's economy minister expects government to sign tax gap law soon - Reuters
The Lebanon's Energy Minister Joe Sadi discussed energy cooperation in Amman
